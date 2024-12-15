NFL Week 15 Recap: Dallas Cowboys 30, Carolina Panthers 14

The Dallas Cowboys notched their third win in four weeks by trouncing the Carolina Panthers, 30-14.

Dallas' offense enjoyed a big afternoon, averaging 6.1 yards per play. In particular, the Cowboys continued their success on the ground, amassing 207 net rushing yards and seven explosive runs. Cooper Rush complemented that effort with three passing touchdowns and a 70.3 PFF passing grade, pending final review.

Meanwhile, Bryce Young‘s late-season turnaround hit a bump in the road. The second-year quarterback committed three turnover-worthy plays and secured a measly 48.5 passing grade on first review.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Dl Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys – 91.5

Edge Carl Lawson, Dallas Cowboys – 90.4

Edge Jadeveon Clowney, Carolina Panthers – 89.9

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dallas' defense flew around all day, and Odighizuwa was a catalyst. The defensive lineman generated six pressures and a sack with an impressive 21.2% pass-rush win rate. Odighizuwa also chipped in with two stops in the run.

BOX SCORE