All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 15 Recap: Dallas Cowboys 30, Carolina Panthers 14

2YXD3JN Charlotte, NC, USA. 15th Dec, 2024. Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) gets hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) during the fourth quarter of the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser/CSM) (Credit Image: © Scott Kinser/Cal Sport Media). Credit: csm/Alamy Live News

By Bradley Locker

The Dallas Cowboys notched their third win in four weeks by trouncing the Carolina Panthers, 30-14.

Dallas' offense enjoyed a big afternoon, averaging 6.1 yards per play. In particular, the Cowboys continued their success on the ground, amassing 207 net rushing yards and seven explosive runs. Cooper Rush complemented that effort with three passing touchdowns and a 70.3 PFF passing grade, pending final review.

Meanwhile, Bryce Young‘s late-season turnaround hit a bump in the road. The second-year quarterback committed three turnover-worthy plays and secured a measly 48.5 passing grade on first review.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Dl Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys – 91.5

Edge Carl Lawson, Dallas Cowboys – 90.4

Edge Jadeveon Clowney, Carolina Panthers – 89.9

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dallas' defense flew around all day, and Odighizuwa was a catalyst. The defensive lineman generated six pressures and a sack with an impressive 21.2% pass-rush win rate. Odighizuwa also chipped in with two stops in the run.

BOX SCORE

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.