NFL Week 15 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 30, Chicago Bears 12

D'Andre Swift‘s touchdown plunge midway through the third quarter held up for all of 30 seconds. After the Chicago Bears seemingly pulled within a score of the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings, referee John Hussey announced that the fill-in fullback on the play, center Doug Kramer Jr., didn't report as eligible. The touchdown was nullified.

It was as close as the Vikings would let the Bears get to the end zone until a late blocked punt resulted in a garbage-time score. After the initial blunder, Minnesota had no issue closing out Chicago in Week 15, doing so by a 30-12 score.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Although an offside blunder hindered his PFF overall grade, Jonathan Greenard torched rookie left tackle Kiran Amegadjie, who made his first career NFL start. Greenard finished the game with an elite 93.2 PFF pass-rushing grade, pending reviews. That mark was fueled by six quarterback pressures, including a strip-sack, and a game-high 31.3% pass-rush win rate.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE