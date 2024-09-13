All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 2

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for Week 2 Thursday Night Football of the 2024 NFL season. Stay tuned for grade releases for the rest of this week's games.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

BUFFALO BILLS 31, MIAMI DOLPHINS 10

Bills CB Christian Benford

After an impressive Week 1 showing, Benford delivered again in the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. He faced nine targets in coverage and allowed just four receptions for 25 yards. He also came away with an interception, helping him earn an 80.3 PFF coverage grade.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Click here to read PFF's in-depth game recap

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 2 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.