All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 2 Recap: Atlanta Falcons 22, Philadelphia Eagles 21

2Y48GAA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Ben Cooper
Atlanta Falcons Philadelphia Eagles

Passing production is down across the NFL, and the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles weren't going to be the ones to buck the trend. That was until both teams needed yards down the stretch — one to protect a lead, and the other to power a game-winning drive.

The difference was that running back Saquon Barkley dropped a potential game-sealing third-down grab for the Eagles, whereas quarterback Kirk Cousins tallied 71 quick passing yards on the ensuing game-winning drive for the Falcons. It was the Falcons' and Eagles' respective running games that did most of the damage in Atlanta's 22-21 win, but the passing attacks proved crucial down the stretch.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins didn't let a poor team debut in Week 1 stop him from leading a game-winning drive — and looking much sharper — in Week 2. Cousins made three big-time throws in the game, two of which came on Atlanta's final series. He completed six of his nine passes that traveled 10 or more air yards.

BOX SCORE

Falcons Eagles
Total points 22 21
Total offensive plays 58 68
Average EPA per play 0.15 0.074
Total net yards 369 340
Avg yards per play 6.4 5
Total first downs 22 22
Rushing first downs 9 8
Passing first downs 11 14
Penalty first downs 2 0
Third-down efficiency 22% 46%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 29%
Possessions 9 9
Avg plays per drive 7 7.8
Avg yards per drive 36.9 34
Avg points per drive 2.2 2.1
Red-zone possessions 3 5
Red-zone plays 12 22
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 2 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.