NFL Week 2 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 26, Cincinnati Bengals 25

It wouldn't be a Kansas City Chiefs–Cincinnati Bengals matchup without a close finish. And, boy, did we get one.

Aided by a fourth-down pass-interference call, the Chiefs drove down the field with seconds remaining to put Harrison Butker in range for a game-winner. Butker booted the 51-yarder through the uprights with relative ease, and Kansas City prevailed by a 26-25 score.

The Bengals looked much improved from their Week 1 disaster, even picking off Patrick Mahomes twice, but it wasn't enough to take down the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs looked all the same: composed and dangerous when it counts.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Chiefs' Chris Jones and the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson were game-wreckers for their respective teams, with the former tallying seven quarterback pressures and the latter six. Hendrickson was more efficient on his workload, though, recording a 33.3% pass-rush win rate and two sacks. Hendrickson also made a run stop and is on track to finish with an impressive PFF overall grade.

BOX SCORE

Bengals Chiefs Total points 25 26 Total offensive plays 61 59 Average EPA per play 0.002 -0.174 Total net yards 303 292 Avg yards per play 5 5 Total first downs 18 19 Rushing first downs 5 8 Passing first downs 12 8 Penalty first downs 1 3 Third-down efficiency 31% 25% Fourth-down efficiency 25% 50% Possessions 10 9 Avg plays per drive 6.9 7 Avg yards per drive 27.6 29.2 Avg points per drive 2.3 2 Red-zone possessions 4 2 Red-zone plays 18 12 Red-zone TDs 2 1 Red-zone FGs 2 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

