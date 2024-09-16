NFL Week 2 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 26, Cincinnati Bengals 25

It wouldn't be a Kansas City Chiefs–Cincinnati Bengals matchup without a close finish. And, boy, did we get one.
Aided by a fourth-down pass-interference call, the Chiefs drove down the field with seconds remaining to put Harrison Butker in range for a game-winner. Butker booted the 51-yarder through the uprights with relative ease, and Kansas City prevailed by a 26-25 score.
The Bengals looked much improved from their Week 1 disaster, even picking off Patrick Mahomes twice, but it wasn't enough to take down the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs looked all the same: composed and dangerous when it counts.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
The Chiefs' Chris Jones and the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson were game-wreckers for their respective teams, with the former tallying seven quarterback pressures and the latter six. Hendrickson was more efficient on his workload, though, recording a 33.3% pass-rush win rate and two sacks. Hendrickson also made a run stop and is on track to finish with an impressive PFF overall grade.
BOX SCORE
|Bengals
|Chiefs
|Total points
|25
|26
|Total offensive plays
|61
|59
|Average EPA per play
|0.002
|-0.174
|Total net yards
|303
|292
|Avg yards per play
|5
|5
|Total first downs
|18
|19
|Rushing first downs
|5
|8
|Passing first downs
|12
|8
|Penalty first downs
|1
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|31%
|25%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|25%
|50%
|Possessions
|10
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|6.9
|7
|Avg yards per drive
|27.6
|29.2
|Avg points per drive
|2.3
|2
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|2
|Red-zone plays
|18
|12
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In