NFL Week 2 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 26, Cincinnati Bengals 25

2Y42987 Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Wanya Morris, center, is congratulated by teammates Travis Kelce (87) and Jawaan Taylor (74) after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

By Ben Cooper
Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs

It wouldn't be a Kansas City ChiefsCincinnati Bengals matchup without a close finish. And, boy, did we get one.

Aided by a fourth-down pass-interference call, the Chiefs drove down the field with seconds remaining to put Harrison Butker in range for a game-winner. Butker booted the 51-yarder through the uprights with relative ease, and Kansas City prevailed by a 26-25 score.

The Bengals looked much improved from their Week 1 disaster, even picking off Patrick Mahomes twice, but it wasn't enough to take down the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs looked all the same: composed and dangerous when it counts.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Chiefs' Chris Jones and the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson were game-wreckers for their respective teams, with the former tallying seven quarterback pressures and the latter six. Hendrickson was more efficient on his workload, though, recording a 33.3% pass-rush win rate and two sacks. Hendrickson also made a run stop and is on track to finish with an impressive PFF overall grade.

BOX SCORE

Bengals Chiefs
Total points 25 26
Total offensive plays 61 59
Average EPA per play 0.002 -0.174
Total net yards 303 292
Avg yards per play 5 5
Total first downs 18 19
Rushing first downs 5 8
Passing first downs 12 8
Penalty first downs 1 3
Third-down efficiency 31% 25%
Fourth-down efficiency 25% 50%
Possessions 10 9
Avg plays per drive 6.9 7
Avg yards per drive 27.6 29.2
Avg points per drive 2.3 2
Red-zone possessions 4 2
Red-zone plays 18 12
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 2 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

