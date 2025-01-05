PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 18

PFF grades are now live for Week 18's Saturday games.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Bengals needed Burrow to be at his best to keep their playoff hopes alive heading into the final Sunday of the season, and that’s exactly what they got from their franchise quarterback. Burrow went 37-of-46 for 277 yards, including a pair of big-time throws, earning an 88.5 PFF passing grade.

Ravens DI Michael Pierce

Pierce was solid all around in the Ravens‘ AFC North-clinching win over the Cleveland Browns, earning a 63.6 PFF run-defense grade and recording a quarterback hurry as a pass-rusher. However, the primary reason for his 93.8 PFF overall grade in this game was the interception he recorded at the end of the contest. Unlike a lot of “big man” interceptions, it didn’t come off the back of a tipped pass; rather, Pierce dropped into coverage and read a poor throw by Bailey Zappe to pick it off.

