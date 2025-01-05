All
NFL Week 18 Recap: Indianapolis Colts 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 23

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis.

By PFF Editorial Team
Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts ended their season with a 26-23 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.   

The Colts offense carried the team to victory, accumulating over 350 total yards against Jacksonville's defense. Joe Flacco ended his season on a high note, finishing 23 of 40 for 264 yards, a touchdown and three big-time throws, while Jonathan Taylor displayed his impressive running ability, totaling 177 rushing yards and a touchdown from 34 carries. 

The Colts end their season 8-9 while the Jaguars fall to 4-13.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colts safety Julian Blackmon‘s combination of a strong game grade in addition to playing a full allotment of snaps gives him the nod over a couple of other highly-graded defenders in this contest. In coverage, Blackmon secured a crucial interception while also contributing four tackles while defending the run. 

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  Jaguars Colts
Total points 23 26
Total offensive plays 68 77
Average EPA per play 0.023 0.02
Total net yards 320 429
Avg yards per play 4.7 5.6
Total first downs 18 24
Rushing first downs 8 12
Passing first downs 10 11
Penalty first downs 0 1
Third-down efficiency 36% 33%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 12 12
Avg plays per drive 6.5 7.3
Avg yards per drive 24.6 33
Avg points per drive 1.8 2
Red-zone posessions 3 3
Red-zone plays 11 8
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

