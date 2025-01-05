NFL Week 18 Recap: Indianapolis Colts 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 23

The Indianapolis Colts ended their season with a 26-23 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts offense carried the team to victory, accumulating over 350 total yards against Jacksonville's defense. Joe Flacco ended his season on a high note, finishing 23 of 40 for 264 yards, a touchdown and three big-time throws, while Jonathan Taylor displayed his impressive running ability, totaling 177 rushing yards and a touchdown from 34 carries.

The Colts end their season 8-9 while the Jaguars fall to 4-13.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colts safety Julian Blackmon‘s combination of a strong game grade in addition to playing a full allotment of snaps gives him the nod over a couple of other highly-graded defenders in this contest. In coverage, Blackmon secured a crucial interception while also contributing four tackles while defending the run.

