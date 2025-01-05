NFL Week 18 Recap: New England Patriots 23, Buffalo Bills 16

Joe Milton III made an impressive NFL debut, passing for a touchdown and running for another as the New England Patriots defeated the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills 23-16 in Week 18.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Patriots but came at a cost, dropping them from the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft to the No. 4 spot behind Tennessee, Cleveland and the New York Giants.

Milton, stepping in for rookie Drake Maye after just one series, finished 22-of-28 for 240 yards.

Despite the victory, turmoil continued for New England, as head coach Jerod Mayo was relieved of his duties following the game, signaling more changes ahead for a franchise that has been lost since Tom Brady's departure.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Joe Milton had a stellar NFL debut, completing 22-of-28 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He recorded one big-time throw and avoided any turnover-worthy plays.

Milton produced a 10.0-yard average target depth, and he delivered in key moments, with 15 of his completions resulting in first downs. He also showcased his mobility, scoring a rushing touchdown and picking up three additional first downs on 15 carries while avoiding any sacks.

