NFL Week 18 Recap: Denver Broncos 38, Kansas City Chiefs 0

Bo Nix handled his first do-or-die NFL game with a veteran-like poise. The rookie thrashed the backup-laden Kansas City Chiefs, who had nothing to play for but pride, for 321 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Carson Wentz offered little for the Chiefs' offense, although his team's defense did him no favors, either. As a result, the Denver Broncos cruised to a 38-0 win in Week 18, clinching a playoff berth as the AFC's No. 7 seed. They will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in the wild-card round, whereas the Chiefs had already locked up the No. 1 seed and will enjoy a bye.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

RB Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos (83.7)

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (83.1)

S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (81.6)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Broncos likely didn't need a career showing from Bo Nix, particularly after allowing zero points to the Chiefs, but he delivered one anyway. The rookie tossed a career-high three big-time throws, pending reviews. He also completed six of his eight passes targeted 10 or more yards downfield, accruing 141 passing yards and two scores on such plays.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE