NFL Week 18 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 35, Cleveland Browns 10

The Baltimore Ravens are kings of the AFC North once more.

The Ravens, as near-three-touchdown favorites entering their Week 18 contest against the Cleveland Browns, dominated from start to finish despite some sloppy play and clinched their second straight division title.

Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins secured his first NFL interception — and first touchdown — while Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry combined for 201 rushing yards to lead Baltimore to victory. The Browns' combination of a makeshift backfield and Bailey Zappe or Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback was no match.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

DI Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens (93.4)

CB Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens (90.0)

S Ar'Darius Washington, Baltimore Ravens (89.9)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While most of the Ravens' secondary excelled in coverage, Nate Wiggins did so while providing points. The rookie took his first career interception to the house to open the scoring — a precursor to a shutdown defensive showing for Baltimore.

Wiggins faced five targets and allowed three completions for just 18 yards. He ends his first NFL regular season having not allowed a touchdown in coverage.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE