NFL Week 18 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 30, Los Angeles Rams 25

The Seattle Seahawks ended their regular season with a 30-25 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put forth a strong effort in his last game of the season, going 20 of 27 for 223 passing yards, four touchdowns and two big-time throws. While it's not surprising that Smith performed capably, Rams backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was solid, finishing 27 of 41 for 334 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception and one big-time throw.

Despite the victory, Seattle finds itself just on the outside looking into the playoffs, while the Rams will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Seahawks tight end AJ Barner put together an excellent performance across 29 snaps, making an impact as both a receiver and blocker in Seattle's victory. As a receiver, Barner caught all five of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown, picking up three first downs and catching his only contested target. In the running game, he totaled four positively-graded blocks.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE