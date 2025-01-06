NFL Week 18 Recap: New York Jets 32, Miami Dolphins 20

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Miami Dolphins likely learned that their playoff hopes had been erased. The Broncos' thrashing of the Chiefs confirmed that the Dolphins would miss out for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Aaron Rodgers seemed to not care either way. In what could have been his final NFL start — the potential end of a Hall-of-Fame career — Rodgers rebounded from an early interception to pass for four touchdowns and make two big-time throws. The New York Jets used that effort to claim a 32-20 win over the Tyler Huntley-led Dolphins and end their season on a positive — although the negatives were far more glaring throughout the campaign.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

WR Davante Adams, New York Jets (84.3)

S Ashtyn Davis, New York Jets (79.2)

LB Quincy Williams, New York Jets (78.1)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The tried-and-true Rodgers-to-Adams connection powered the Jets to their Week 18 win. Davante Adams made one contested catch and finished with 88 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. The score came on a play where Rodgers could have easily run the ball in, but he chose to link up with his longtime receiver for at least one more instance of Rodgers-Adams magic.

