NFL Week 18 Recap: Washington Commanders 23, Dallas Cowboys 19

Marcus Mariota delivered in the clutch, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin with just three seconds remaining to lift the Washington Commanders to a 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The win secured the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs for the 12-5 Commanders.

Mariota replaced rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at halftime and threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, providing the spark to an otherwise stagnant offense that managed just 64 yards in the first half.

With the sixth seed locked in, the Commanders will travel to face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round next weekend. Meanwhile, the Packers will visit the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 2 seed, in their opening playoff matchup.

Marcus Mariota shined in relief of Jayden Daniels in Week 18, completing 15-of-18 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Despite his aggressive 9.7-yard average depth of target, he recorded an impressive 88.2% adjusted completion percentage and avoided any turnover-worthy plays.

Mariota also showcased his rushing ability, turning five carries into 56 yards, including 48 yards after contact. His efforts on the ground yielded one touchdown and two additional first downs, with two of his rushes going for 10 or more yards.

