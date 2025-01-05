All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 18 Recap: Carolina Panthers 44, Atlanta Falcons 38

2S20A38 Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By PFF Editorial Team
Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers ended their regular season with a 44-38 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.  

Both young quarterbacks were outstanding in this high-scoring affair. Bryce Young ended his roller coaster on a high note, finishing 25 of 34 for 251 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with five carries for 24 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Michael Penix Jr. was excellent as well, going 21 of 38 for 312 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in addition to a five-yard rushing touchdown. 

Each quarterback's performance should give their respective fanbases optimism entering the offseason about the each franchise's future. 

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET. In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field. Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Even in the loss,  Michael Penix Jr was outstanding in his last start of his rookie season. In addition to Penix's impressive stat line (mentioned above), he also accumulated an outstanding five big-time throws while dealing with four dropped passes and finishing with an 11.9-yard average depth of target. 

Penix was particularly lethal when targeting Drake London, as the two connected on 10 of their 18 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. This performance indicates that Penix and London may be one of the most promising young quarterback-receiver combinations in the NFL. 

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  Panthers Falcons
Total points 44 38
Total offensive plays 65 77
Average EPA per play 0.364 0.276
Total net yards 424 537
Avg yards per play 6.5 7
Total first downs 25 31
Rushing first downs 6 19
Passing first downs 19 12
Penalty first downs 0 0
Third-down efficiency 58% 64%
Fourth-down efficiency 20% 40%
Possessions 11 10
Avg plays per drive 6.8 8.4
Avg yards per drive 35.3 48.8
Avg points per drive 3.7 3.5
Red-zone posessions 6 6
Red-zone plays 15 20
Red-zone TDs 5 4
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 83%

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.