NFL Week 18 Recap: Carolina Panthers 44, Atlanta Falcons 38

The Carolina Panthers ended their regular season with a 44-38 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Both young quarterbacks were outstanding in this high-scoring affair. Bryce Young ended his roller coaster on a high note, finishing 25 of 34 for 251 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with five carries for 24 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Michael Penix Jr. was excellent as well, going 21 of 38 for 312 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in addition to a five-yard rushing touchdown.

Each quarterback's performance should give their respective fanbases optimism entering the offseason about the each franchise's future.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Even in the loss, Michael Penix Jr was outstanding in his last start of his rookie season. In addition to Penix's impressive stat line (mentioned above), he also accumulated an outstanding five big-time throws while dealing with four dropped passes and finishing with an 11.9-yard average depth of target.

Penix was particularly lethal when targeting Drake London, as the two connected on 10 of their 18 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. This performance indicates that Penix and London may be one of the most promising young quarterback-receiver combinations in the NFL.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE