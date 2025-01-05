NFL Week 18 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, New Orleans Saints 19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their fourth consecutive NFC South title with a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The win came after a dramatic rally from a 16-6 deficit, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Wide receiver Mike Evans made history on the game’s final play, catching a 9-yard pass to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th consecutive season. The milestone ties Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history and added to the celebrations as Tampa Bay secured its division crown.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Baker Mayfield delivered another stellar performance for the Buccaneers, completing 21-of-32 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He showcased his ability to make impactful plays with two big-time throws, though he did have one turnover-worthy play.

Mayfield excelled on downfield attempts, completing 13 of his 16 passes for 198 yards on throws of 10 or more yards. Those efforts resulted in a stellar 131.8 passer rating.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE