NFL Week 18 Recap: Chicago Bears 24, Green Bay Packers 22

While the Chicago Bears put forth too little, too late this season, they ended their overall 10-game losing streak and snapped their 11-game skid — dating back to 2018 — against the playoff-bound Green Bay Packers.

The Bears nearly found a new way to lose — amid all of their unfathomable defeats this season — by fumbling on a screen pass with less than 2 minutes remaining while ahead by one point. But while the Packers cashed in with a field goal, Caleb Williams led his team down the field on the ensuing possession and helped his Bears kick their own field goal to win 24-22.

Chicago enters the offseason with several questions to answer, mostly surrounding the offense and coaching staff. Green Bay, despite the defeat and Jordan Love‘s injury, enters the playoffs as the NFC's No. 7 seed and will travel to face the Eagles in the wild-card round.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers (80.5)

G Matt Pryor, Chicago Bears (80.3)

CB Carrington Valentine, Green Bay Packers (80.1)

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Edgerrin Cooper has evolved into one of the NFL's top linebackers in just his first season. If his 80.5 PFF overall grade in this game holds after reviews, it would be his fourth straight 80.0-plus mark. No linebacker has graded out better than him over the past four weeks.

