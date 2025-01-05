NFL Week 18 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 19, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

The Cincinnati Bengals ended Saturday night with a 19-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

To make the playoffs, the Bengals need the New York Jets to beat or tie the Miami Dolphins in addition to the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Denver Broncos.

The Bengals struggled to punch the ball into the end zone, totaling just one touchdown on the evening, but their four additional field goals proved to be enough due to the defense's strong performance.

The Steelers offense failed to accumulate 200 yards, as its struggles continue heading into the playoffs.

The Steelers offense failed to accumulate 200 yards, as its struggles continue heading into the playoffs.

Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Quarterback Joe Burrow was excellent in a must-win situation in hostile territory, finishing 37 of 46 for 277 passing yards one touchdown and one interception. Burrow recorded an impressive 93.0% adjusted completion percentage and a 2.44-second average time to throw.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE