NFL Week 18 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 34, Las Vegas Raiders 20

2S20T3A Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during the second half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

By PFF Editorial Team
Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers ended their regular season with a 34-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.  

While the Raiders were able to jump out to an early lead, the Chargers took control toward the end of the first half and never looked back. 

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and receiver Quentin Johnston were the catalysts to Los Angeles' strong offensive output, finishing with over 400 total yards. Herbert threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns while Johnston accumulated 13 receptions for 186 receiving yards. 

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

If Justin Herbert‘s performance against Las Vegas was a sign of things to come in the playoffs, then the Chargers are going to be one of the scariest teams in the AFC. Herbert finished 28 of 36 for 346 passing yards, two touchdowns and two big-time throws. He totaled an impressive 9.6 yards per attempt in addition to a 2.51-second average time to throw. 

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  Chargers Raiders
Total points 34 20
Total offensive plays 72 48
Average EPA per play 0.277 -0.141
Total net yards 475 263
Avg yards per play 6.6 5.5
Total first downs 25 16
Rushing first downs 9 3
Passing first downs 14 11
Penalty first downs 2 2
Third-down efficiency 57% 22%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 14%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 8 5.5
Avg yards per drive 43.2 23.9
Avg points per drive 3.1 1.7
Red-zone possessions 6 2
Red-zone plays 26 8
Red-zone TDs 3 1
Red-zone FGs 3 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 50%

