NFL Week 18 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 20, New York Giants 13

With the Philadelphia Eagles resting their key starters, Tanner McKee took over at quarterback in Week 18. And it was hard to tell he was making his first NFL start.

McKee racked up 269 passing yards and threw for two touchdowns to send the New York Giants packing for the 2025 NFL Draft and to send his team into the postseason as the NFC's No. 2 seed. Philadelphia claimed a 20-13 win, a meaningless victory but one in which they could assess McKee's skill set.

New York got another solid outing from rookie wideout Malik Nabers, whose impressive campaign will be a building block for the team this offseason.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

S Sydney Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (91.0)

DI Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles (90.7)

DI Elijah Chatman, New York Giants (89.8)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Few players were true standouts in this game, although several defenders earned strong PFF grades after initial reviews. Chief among them is Sydney Brown, who clinched the Eagles' win with an interception and allowed just 3 yards in coverage during the game. Brown's preliminary 91.0 PFF overall game grade would be his best mark in an NFL game.

