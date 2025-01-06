All
NFL Week 18 Recap: Arizona Cardinals 47, San Francisco 49ers 24

2S20EFE Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By PFF Editorial Team
Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals ended their season with a 47-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.  

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals continually capitalized on their opportunities to end their season on a high note against a division rival. Murray finished 25 of 35 for 242 passing yards and four touchdowns, which was enough to outpace Joshua Dobbs and a 49ers offense that put up a lot of fight. 

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the primary reason Arizona was able to pick up the victory against a division rival, as he sliced through the 49ers defense for four passing touchdowns, one big-time throw and an 7.2-yard average depth of target. Murray also totaled a 2.47-second average time to throw. 

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  49ers Cardinals
Total points 24 47
Total offensive plays 73 62
Average EPA per play 0.021 0.193
Total net yards 426 401
Avg yards per play 5.8 6.5
Total first downs 27 27
Rushing first downs 9 7
Passing first downs 17 16
Penalty first downs 1 4
Third-down efficiency 38% 36%
Fourth-down efficiency 17% 29%
Possessions 12 12
Avg plays per drive 6.5 6.2
Avg yards per drive 32.8 30.9
Avg points per drive 1.9 3.6
Red-zone possessions 3 4
Red-zone plays 10 14
Red-zone TDs 2 4
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%

