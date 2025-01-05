NFL Week 18 Recap: Houston Texans 23, Tennessee Titans 14

The Houston Texans ended their two-game skid with a 23-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, gaining momentum heading into the AFC playoffs.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud made an early impact, completing all six of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive before taking a seat on the bench. For the Titans, the defeat marked the end of a miserable season. With a 3-14 record, they secured the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, thanks to New England's win over Buffalo.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Texans leaned heavily on running back Dameon Pierce and the ground game in their regular-season finale, with Pierce turning 19 carries into an impressive 176 rushing yards, one touchdown and three additional first downs.

Pierce showcased his physicality by racking up 163 yards after contact and forcing five missed tackles. Four of his rushes went for 10 or more yards.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE