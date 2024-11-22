All
PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 12

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for Week 12's Thursday Night Football contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

CLEVELAND BROWNS 24, PITTSBURGH STEELERS 19

Browns QB Jameis Winston

Winston was fantastic in the Browns' win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, going 18-of-27 for 219 yards. He tallied a pair of big-time throws and earned an 83.9 PFF passing grade — his best since Week 4 of the 2021 season.

