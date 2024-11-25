NFL Week 12 Recap: Denver Broncos 29, Las Vegas Raiders 19

The 2024 quarterback class grows more impressive with each passing week.

Bo Nix is on a run of high-level play, and his work in this Week 12 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders may have been his best yet. The first-rounder made a career-high three big-time throws, pending reviews, and recorded an adjusted completion rate above 75% for the third straight game.

The Denver Broncos used Nix's efforts to take care of the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-19, and move to 7-5.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bo Nix achieved a 70.0-plus PFF game grade once in his first five NFL outings. He has since recorded five such games — including this one — in his past seven appearances, developing into a dangerous passer for the now 7-5 Broncos. Against the Raiders, Nix completed four of his seven attempts targeted 20-plus yards downfield and connected with Courtland Sutton for two touchdowns.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE