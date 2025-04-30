2025 NFL Draft: Favorite pick for all 32 NFL teams

The Bears didn't stop adding offensive firepower after Day 1: The team drafted Luther Burden III, the 15th-ranked player on PFF's big board, with the 39th overall pick — a great value selection.

The Patriots shored up their edge rusher group: New England capitalized on Bradyn Swinson's surprising slide to the fifth round, bolstering their defense in the process.

The reaches, the steals, the trades — every pick and move in the 2025 NFL Draft had a reason behind it. All 32 NFL teams navigated the three days of selections, and now we're looking at our favorite picks.

The Cardinals' biggest value pick was cornerback Will Johnson in the second round, but he fell due to concerns over the long-term health of his knee, so we'll go with Nolen. He was No. 7 on my big board and brings inside-out versatility on the line with a 91.6 PFF run-defense grade last season.

I loved Watts, who slotted in at 36th on my big board but was drafted at No. 96. He is an excellent free safety and ball-hawking type, as evidenced by his 13 interceptions over the past two years and 89.5 PFF coverage grade last season. He and Jessie Bates are a dangerous safety duo.

I was tempted to go with sixth-rounders Aeneas Peebles or Robert Longerbeam, but Starks was a top-10 player for me, and the Ravens secured him at No. 27. He earned a 78.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons, rotating between free safety, strong safety and slot defender. He and Kyle Hamilton give Baltimore a ton of secondary versatility.

This was such a good Bills-type draft pick. Jackson is a young, more athletic version of the player they wanted A.J. Epenesa to be. He has great length and good explosiveness and is stout against the run, having earned an 88.8 PFF run-defense grade in 2024. He can slot in anywhere from 4i defensive end to stand-up outside linebacker.

This was tough to choose, as the Panthers put together one of my favorite draft hauls, earning an A+ grade. But McMillan changes Carolina's entire offense as the WR1 and focal point of the passing attack. I love that the Panthers didn’t shy away from an offensive selection — one I would say was the correct pick.

Burden was my WR2 and 15th-ranked player in the class, so to get him in the second round at pick No. 39 was great value. New Bears head coach Ben Johnson can get the most out of Burden after heavily emphasizing the slot receiver in his Lions passing attack.

When the Bengals defense was at its best — in the team's 2021 season — it had top-tier linebacker play. The unit lacked playmakers around middle linebacker Logan Wilson heading into the draft, and that's where Knight fills a big hole. He can use his speed as an ideal weakside linebacker next to Wilson.

The Browns' draft was a mixed bag — a big-time trade-down for future capital and multiple quarterback picks. I am indifferent about those moves, but I love what they did at running back. Cleveland had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league last year and now gets to hand the ball off to Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson — both of whom ranked in the top 10 in PFF overall grade among 219 qualifying FBS running backs in 2024. That makes for an ideal one-two punch.

Ezeiruaku was the 17th-ranked player on my big board, so to get him in the second round at pick No. 44 is incredible value. I would have picked him over Tyler Booker at No. 12. He’s the type of proven pass rusher the Cowboys need opposite Micah Parsons, having recorded an 18.2% pass-rush win percentage in 2024.

As much as I love RJ Harvey, the Barron selection was my favorite for the Broncos. The team's front office has made it clear it wants to field one of the best, if not the best, defenses in football in 2025. Their offseason and selection of Barron prove that. Barron can play both the slot and outside cornerback as a defensive “joker,” as Sean Payton referenced at the NFL Scouting Combine. He earned a 91.5 zone coverage grade in his first year as a wide cornerback at Texas in 2024.

The Lions' early picks were great, too; I gave them a B+ grade. But Dan Jackson, the walk-on-turned-starter for Georgia, can be a special teams eraser and fill in as a rotational safety for Detroit. His PFF run-defense grade was lower in 2024, but he can make impressive tackles from depth at full speed.

The Packers waited until Day 3 to address their defensive line and got two good players in Sorrell and Collin Oliver. Sorrell can play anything from 4i defensive end to stand-up outside linebacker. He earned 73.0-plus PFF pass-rush and run-defense grades across 651 snaps in 2024.

Not only do I like this pick because I think Noel is a good football player, but I love that the Texans double-dipped at receiver to reunite him with Iowa State teammate Jayden Higgins. Higgins can be a nice WR2 who brings size and speed opposite Nico Collins, and Noel can be a vertical-stretching slot receiver, as he notched more than 600 yards on deep throws in 2024. He just needs to work on his after-the-catch game.

This pick couldn't be more perfect — it was the most common mock draft selection for the Colts throughout the draft process. The only thing that could have stopped it from becoming a reality was Warren going off the board earlier. The Penn State product earned an impressive 93.4 PFF receiving grade in 2024 and will immediately be the top tight end on Indianapolis' roster, filling the team's biggest need with a potential star.

We’ve talked ad nauseam about how good Travis Hunter is. He earned PFF receiving and coverage grades above 85.0 while playing full time at both positions this past season. This was my favorite pick because of new general manager James Gladstone's aggressiveness, trading future second- and first-round picks to move up three spots to secure Hunter. It was well worth it, in my opinion.

Norman-Lott boasted some of the best pass-rush efficiency numbers in the class, with an 18.9% pass-rush win rate and an 88.3 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets. Even if he doesn’t develop into a three-down player, the Chiefs know how to maximize one-gap attacking defensive linemen.

Porter is a great scheme fit for the Raiders. His length and speed make him an ideal outside cornerback for Pete Carroll’s Cover 3-heavy defense. Porter earned a 91.1 PFF coverage grade while allowing just a 29.6% completion rate in 2024. A team that desperately needed cornerback help got a good one.

Harris was the exact type of wide receiver the Chargers needed, bringing an elite PFF receiving grade on deep throws and a 61.5% contested catch rate. As a deep threat down the sideline, he can stretch the defense and maximize Justin Herbert‘s arm strength while opening things up underneath for Ladd McConkey.

The Rams found a gem in undrafted free agent linebacker Omar Speights last season, as he turned into a starter as a rookie. I think they found similar value with Paul as their fifth-round pick. Paul earned an 87.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 as one of the more patient and effective linebackers in college football. His instincts and high football IQ will be assets in Los Angeles.

Phillips might just be an early-down defender, but he’s a good one with a 7.6% solo run-stop rate in 2024. The former high school weightlifter and wrestler is strong as an ox with good natural leverage to potentially anchor the middle of Miami's defense.

I would have preferred the Vikings to trade back from No. 24, but Donovan Jackson gives them an ideal starting five, so I get it. I did not love the Tai Felton pick, but Ingram-Dawkins is a good bet. He is a high-scoring athlete (weight-adjusted) who can play anywhere from 3-technique to 5-technique.

I was completely shocked to see Swinson fall to the fifth round. The No. 47 player on my big board earned a 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets with a 22.1% pass-rush win rate in 2024. This could be the steal of the draft.

Banks' selection has a massively positive ripple effect. Playing Banks at left tackle allows Taliese Fuaga to move back to right tackle, where he earned an elite PFF overall grade in college. The Saints can also move Trevor Penning inside to guard in a contract year. Banks earned an 89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season.

Skattebo was my RB3 and 51st-ranked overall prospect. I like the smash-and-dash combination his tough running style brings to life with Tyrone Tracy Jr. already established in the lineup. Skattebo earned an elite 94.6 PFF rushing grade in 2024 with the second-most missed tackles forced (103) in the country.

Even though I was lower on Thomas than the consensus, I like this landing spot. Under Aaron Glenn, he will be allowed to play in his preferred press-man coverage alignment. He earned a 71.8 man coverage grade at Florida State in 2024.

The Eagles had another fantastic draft under Howie Roseman, but Cameron Williams' selection stood out. He probably should have stayed in school for another season, as his tape was erratic and full of penalties. But he’s a massive offensive lineman with good explosiveness who now gets to learn under the best offensive line coach in the league, Jeff Stoutland.

I was lower on Johnson on my big board than other analysts, but getting him at pick No. 83 was good value. It is also a great style fit, as Johnson earned an 82.6 PFF rushing grade behind zone blocking schemes in 2024 and the Steelers ran zone 58.32% of the time in 2024 under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

The Seahawks didn’t overthink it with their first-round pick. They not only hit their biggest area of need, but they did so with a player who gives them starting-caliber flexibility as a guard or a center. Zabel earned a 90.4 PFF overall grade as a tackle at North Dakota State in 2024, and he was one of the highest-graded players at the Senior Bowl while playing on the interior.

I was not the biggest fan of the 49ers’ draft, as a whole, but I think they got very good value with West in the fourth round. He will aid a team that needed to get much stronger up front in the trenches against the run, as he posted an 88.1 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

If it weren't for a hip injury that forced him to miss almost all of the 2024 season, Morrison likely wouldn't have made it out of the first round. Tampa Bay grabbed him in the second, attacking an area of need with a long-term starting-caliber player. Morrison earned an 84.6 PFF coverage grade as a true sophomore and a full-time starter in 2023.

Ayomanor lasting until the fourth round was not on my bingo card, and I believe the Titans got a steal. His 8.7% drop rate in 2024 had to be a catalyst for that, but there are so many positives to his game — blocking, contested catches in the red zone and deep speed for a big receiver. I think he can be the WR2 in Tennessee.

The Commanders had only five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they made the most of them, getting a starting-caliber outside cornerback in Trey Amos at No. 61. Amos forced 13 incompletions in 2024 with an 85.6 PFF coverage grade. He can be a starting outside cornerback, which could give the Commanders even more flexibility with Mike Sainristil.