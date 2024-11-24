NFL Week 12 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 30, Chicago Bears 27

With the game on the line, the Chicago Bears asked Caleb Williams to make a play.

The rookie Williams, with 21 seconds remaining and the Bears down by 3, rifled a pass into D.J. Moore‘s chest to bring his team into field-goal range. Kicker Cairo Santos converted and brought the Minnesota Vikings into overtime.

But despite Williams playing another excellent game and tossing a career-high five big-time throws, the Vikings used stifling run defense and a lethal dose of wide receiver Jordan Addison to take a 30-27 overtime win in Week 12.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jordan Addison took some of the weight off Justin Jefferson‘s shoulders in Week 12, bringing in eight of his nine targets for 161 yards and a touchdown. Addison forced two missed tackles and hauled in a game-high three contested targets in the Vikings' win.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE