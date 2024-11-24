NFL Week 12 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, New York Giants 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped their four-game losing skid by steamrolling the New York Giants, 30-7.

Tampa Bay's offense hummed all afternoon, averaging 0.230 EPA per play and 7.3 yards per play. Baker Mayfield (88.5 PFF passing grade, pending final review) was superb, and the Buccaneers averaged a staggering 0.590 EPA per play on passing plays.

Meanwhile, New York's offense didn't fare any better with Tommy DeVito at the helm. The Giants averaged -0.188 EPA per play and just 4.4 yards per play, scoring only seven points on three red-zone trips.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

ILB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 91.8

Dl Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants – 89.2

TE Payne Durham, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 86.9

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

David powered a massive day for the Buccaneers defense, which turned in a much-needed performance. The veteran linebacker was targeted twice and allowed only one catch for four yards. David added two stop and a forced fumble.

BOX SCORE