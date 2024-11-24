NFL Week 12 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Carolina Panthers 27

Kansas City Chiefs stand-in kicker Spencer Shrader secured the win with a 31-yard field goal as time expired, leading the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The now 10-1 Chiefs clinched their 10th consecutive season with at least 10 wins, rebounding from a loss to Buffalo with a hard-fought finish.

Noah Gray hauled in two of Mahomes’ touchdown passes, and DeAndre Hopkins added another as Kansas City capitalized on its early efficiency, scoring on each of its first five drives. However, the Panthers pushed the game to the wire and very nearly pulled off the upset of the week.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time.

Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Patrick Mahomes continued his steady but unspectacular play, completing 27 of his 37 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. While he avoided turnover-worthy plays, he also recorded no big-time throws.

Mahomes finished with a 6.6-yard average depth of target, bringing his season average to 6.4 yards — the third-lowest mark in the league.

Mahomes delivered when it mattered most, however. In a crucial moment with the game tied up, he scrambled for 33 yards to get his team into field goal range and set up the game-winning opportunity. Mahomes finished the game with 62 rushing yards and three first downs on five scrambles, proving his ability to make plays when it counts.

