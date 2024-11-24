NFL Week 12 Recap: Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 15

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put on a stellar performance, completing 29 of 40 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns, including two to running back De'Von Achane, as the Dolphins cruised to a 34-15 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

With the win, the Dolphins (5-6) extended their winning streak to three games, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. The victory also completed a season sweep of the now 3-9 Patriots and improved Tagovailoa’s career record against New England to a perfect 7-0.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle played a key role in the team’s win, hauling in eight of his nine targets for a game-high 144 receiving yards and a touchdown. He was a consistent chain-mover, with six of his receptions going for 15 or more yards.

Waddle averaged an impressive 4.00 yards per route run on the day, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa posted a near-perfect 155.8 passer rating when targeting him.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE