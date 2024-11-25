NFL scores and recaps for every Week 12 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 12 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

The Cleveland Browns kicked off Week 12 with a 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday evening at a snowy Huntington Bank Field.

In a game with heavy snow, both offenses struggled on the ground, but surprisingly, both passers were able to find some success through the air.

Russell Wilson went 21-of-28 for 270 passing yards and a touchdown, while Jameis Winston finished 18-of-27 for 219 passing yards and an interception.

With about two minutes remaining, the Houston Texans appeared set to tie the Tennessee Titans at 30. But kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn sent a 28-yard field goal try wide left — and crumpled to the ground in disbelief.

That disbelief likely extended to the Titans' sideline, where it soon set in that Will Levis had outdueled 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, leading his team to a 32-27 upset win over the AFC South-leading Texans in Week 12.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put on a stellar performance, completing 29 of 40 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns, including two to running back De'Von Achane, as the Dolphins cruised to a 34-15 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

With the win, the Dolphins (5-6) extended their winning streak to three games, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. The victory also completed a season sweep of the now 3-9 Patriots and improved Tagovailoa’s career record against New England to a perfect 7-0.

The Detroit Lions just kept on dominating, piecing apart the Indianapolis Colts 24-6.

The Lions offense fared well against a middling Indianapolis defense, averaging 0.148 EPA per play and amassing 395 net yards. Detroit also picked up 60% of its third downs.

Meanwhile, the Colts struggled against a stout Lions defense, averaging -0.091 EPA per play. Indy kicked field goals on both of its red-zone possessions and was called for 10 penalties.

With the game on the line, the Chicago Bears asked Caleb Williams to make a play.

The rookie Williams, with 21 seconds remaining and the Bears down by 3, rifled a pass into D.J. Moore‘s chest to bring his team into field-goal range. Kicker Cairo Santos converted and brought the Minnesota Vikings into overtime.

But despite Williams playing another excellent game and tossing a career-high five big-time throws, the Vikings used stifling run defense and a lethal dose of wide receiver Jordan Addison to take a 30-27 overtime win in Week 12.

Kansas City Chiefs stand-in kicker Spencer Shrader secured the win with a 31-yard field goal as time expired, leading the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The now 10-1 Chiefs clinched their 10th consecutive season with at least 10 wins, rebounding from a loss to Buffalo with a hard-fought finish.

Noah Gray hauled in two of Mahomes’ touchdown passes, and DeAndre Hopkins added another as Kansas City capitalized on its early efficiency, scoring on each of its first five drives. However, the Panthers pushed the game to the wire and very nearly pulled off the upset of the week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped their four-game losing skid by steamrolling the New York Giants, 30-7.

Tampa Bay's offense hummed all afternoon, averaging 0.230 EPA per play and 7.3 yards per play. Baker Mayfield (88.5 PFF passing grade, pending final review) was superb, and the Buccaneers averaged a staggering 0.590 EPA per play on passing plays.

Meanwhile, New York's offense didn't fare any better with Tommy DeVito at the helm. The Giants averaged -0.188 EPA per play and just 4.4 yards per play, scoring only seven points on three red-zone trips.

The Dallas Cowboys secured a dramatic 34-26 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, snapping a five-game losing streak and extending Washington's skid to three games.

The Cowboys win was sealed in chaotic fashion when Juanyeh Thomas returned an onside kick attempt 43 yards for a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining, shortly after Washington’s Jayden Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin for a miraculous 86-yard touchdown. However, Commanders kicker Austin Seibert, returning from a hip injury, missed the extra point following the late score, keeping Washington from tying the game.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepped up for Dallas, finishing 23-of-31 for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in his third start in place of Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ defense also played a pivotal role, forcing two turnovers.

The 2024 quarterback class grows more impressive with each passing week.

Bo Nix is on a run of high-level play, and his work in this Week 12 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders may have been his best yet. The first-rounder made a career-high three big-time throws, pending reviews, and recorded an adjusted completion rate above 75% for the third straight game.

The Denver Broncos used Nix's efforts to take care of the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-19, and move to 7-5.

The Seattle Seahawks moved into first place in the NFC West after beating the Arizona Cardinals, 16-6.

A Coby Bryant pick-six of Kyler Murray and an 8-minute drive resulting in a field goal proved pivotal moments in a high-intensity, defense-driven affair. Both offenses finished with negative EPA per play marks, but Seattle's 50% third-down conversion rate (compared to Arizona's 25%) proved key.

Seattle's defense got the edge of the high-flying Cardinals, limiting Arizona to zero touchdowns on two red-zone trips and only 278 total yards. Just two Cardinals finished the game with a 70.0-plus overall offensive grade, pending final review.

With Brandon Allen and Jordan Love struggling to complete passes, whether due to drops, pressure or poor accuracy, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs took it upon himself to provide points.

He found the endzone three times against the San Francisco 49ers, who entered Week 12 decimated by injuries to star players, including quarterback Brock Purdy, edge defender Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams.

The Packers used the 38-10 victory to keep pace in a win-heavy NFC North division.

Saquon Barkley delivered a historic performance for the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 255 yards and two explosive second-half touchdowns of 70-plus yards in a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Barkley’s record-breaking night cemented the Eagles’ seventh consecutive win.

While Barkley’s brilliance stole the spotlight, the game was won in the trenches. The Eagles offensive line paved the way with 2.8 yards before contact per rush, while the defensive line kept relentless pressure on Matthew Stafford, sacking him five times. The Eagles’ dominance in both facets set the tone throughout the contest.

The victory improved the Eagles to 9-2, extending their lead atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Rams dropped to 5-6, facing increased pressure in the tightly contested NFC West.

