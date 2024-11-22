NFL Week 12 Recap: Cleveland Browns 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 19

The Cleveland Browns kicked off Week 12 with a 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at a snowy Huntington Bank Field on Thursday evening.

In a game with heavy snow, both offenses struggled on the ground but surprisingly, both passers were able to find some success threw the air, as Russell Wilson went 21 of 28 for 270 passing yards and a touchdown while Jameis Winston finished 18 of 27 for 219 passing yards and an interception.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Even in a losing effort, Steelers EDGE Nick Herbig put forth a tremendous effort, as Herbig benefitted from all the attention paid to T.J. Watt.

As a pass-rusher, Herbig finished with a team-high 26.3% pass-rush win rate, three pressures, one sack, one forced fumble and two pass-rush wins that didn't result in a pressure.

Herbig wasn't a one-trick pony either, as he made a tremendous impact against the run as well, totaling three stops and an assist.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE