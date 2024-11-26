NFL Week 12 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 30, Los Angeles Chargers 23

The battle between the Los Angeles Chargers‘ sturdy run defense and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was a subplot to a brotherly meeting between head coaches Jim and John Harbaugh, but it took center stage when all was said and done.

Henry racked up 140 rushing yards — 101 after contact — and forced four missed tackles as John and the Ravens prevailed over Jim and the Chargers, 30-23, in Week 12.

Derrick Henry didn't score for the first time this season, but he still churned through a tough Chargers run defense for 101 yards after contact — his most in a game this season.

