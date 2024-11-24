NFL Week 12 Recap: Tennessee Titans 32, Houston Texans 27

With about two minutes remaining, the Houston Texans appeared set to tie the Tennessee Titans at 30. But kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn sent a 28-yard field goal try wide left — and crumpled to the ground in disbelief.

That disbelief likely extended to the Titans' sideline, where it soon set in that Will Levis had outdueled 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, leading his team to a 32-27 upset win over the AFC South-leading Texans in Week 12.

Kenneth Murray Jr. has been much maligned throughout his NFL career, and the former first-round pick is having another rough season in his first year with the Titans. This game, however, was perhaps the start of a turnaround.

Murray picked off C.J. Stroud and allowed only one catch into his coverage — a facet he has often struggled in. He also didn't miss any tackles. If Murray's PFF overall grade holds after reviews, it will be a career-high mark for the fifth-year linebacker.

