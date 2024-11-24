NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Detroit Lions 24, Indianapolis Colts 6

The Detroit Lions just kept on dominating, piecing apart the Indianapolis Colts 24-6.

The Lions offense fared well against a middling Indianapolis defense, averaging 0.148 EPA per play and amassing 395 net yards. Detroit also picked up 60% of its third downs.

Meanwhile, the Colts struggled against a stout Lions defense, averaging -0.091 EPA per play. Indy kicked field goals on both of its red-zone possessions and was called for 10 penalties.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts – 88.9

Edge Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts – 88.1

Edge Za'Darius Smith, Detroit Lions – 85.1

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Colts were limited to only six points, but that wasn't due to Pittman. The receiver hauled in six of seven targets for 98 yards and picked up four first downs. He finished with an 87.5 PFF receiving grade, pending final review.

BOX SCORE