NFL Week 12 Recap: Dallas Cowboys 34, Washington Commanders 26

The Dallas Cowboys secured a dramatic 34-26 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, snapping a five-game losing streak and extending Washington's skid to three games.

The Cowboys win was sealed in chaotic fashion when Juanyeh Thomas returned an onside kick attempt 43 yards for a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining, shortly after Washington’s Jayden Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin for a miraculous 86-yard touchdown. However, Commanders kicker Austin Seibert, returning from a hip injury, missed the extra point following the late score, keeping Washington from tying the game.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepped up for Dallas, finishing 23-of-31 for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in his third start in place of Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ defense also played a pivotal role, forcing two turnovers.

Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks delivered a standout performance against Washington on Sunday afternoon. He recorded seven solo tackles and recovered a fumble while making an impact in coverage.

Targeted five times, Kendricks allowed just four catches for a total of 28 yards and only one first down, adding two defensive stops in coverage. He also made three defensive stops across 23 run-defense snaps, capping off an impressive showing against the division rival.

