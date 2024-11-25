NFL Week 12 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 37, Los Angeles Rams 20

Saquon Barkley delivered a historic performance for the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 255 yards and two explosive second-half touchdowns of 70-plus yards in a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Barkley’s record-breaking night cemented the Eagles’ seventh consecutive win.

While Barkley’s brilliance stole the spotlight, the game was won in the trenches. The Eagles offensive line paved the way with 2.8 yards before contact per rush, while the defensive line kept relentless pressure on Matthew Stafford, sacking him five times. The Eagles’ dominance in both facets set the tone throughout the contest.

The victory improved the Eagles to 9-2, extending their lead atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Rams dropped to 5-6, facing increased pressure in the tightly contested NFC West.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Another week, another stellar performance from Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The seventh-year veteran carried the ball 26 times for a staggering 255 rushing yards — the ninth-highest single-game total in NFL history.

Barkley amassed 156 rushing yards after contact, scored two touchdowns, and moved the chains five more times. He forced five missed tackles but was also aided by 3.8 yards before contact per carry, highlighting the Eagles' dominance at the line of scrimmage.

As an added bonus, Barkley caught all four of his targets for 47 yards and two first downs, averaging an impressive 2.76 yards per route run.

