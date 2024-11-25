NFL Week 12 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 16, Arizona Cardinals 6

The Seattle Seahawks moved into first place in the NFC West after beating the Arizona Cardinals, 16-6.

A Coby Bryant pick-six of Kyler Murray and an 8-minute drive resulting in a field goal proved pivotal moments in a high-intensity, defense-driven affair. Both offenses finished with negative EPA per play marks, but Seattle's 50% third-down conversion rate (compared to Arizona's 25%) proved key.

Seattle's defense got the edge of the high-flying Cardinals, limiting Arizona to zero touchdowns on two red-zone trips and only 278 total yards. Just two Cardinals finished the game with a 70.0-plus overall offensive grade, pending final review.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

CB Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals – 90.4

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – 83.9

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks – 82.9

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Arizona didn't come out victorious in Seattle, but Williams did his thing. The breakout second-year corner was targeted only two times, allowing one catch for four yards. His other target turned into a red-zone interception of Geno Smith, which seemed to be a major turning point in the matchup.

