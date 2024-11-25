NFL Week 12 Recap: Green Bay Packers 38, San Francisco 49ers 10

With Brandon Allen and Jordan Love struggling to complete passes, whether due to drops, pressure or poor accuracy, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs took it upon himself to provide points.

He found the endzone three times against the San Francisco 49ers, who entered Week 12 decimated by injuries to star players, including quarterback Brock Purdy, edge defender Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams.

The Packers used the 38-10 victory to keep pace in a win-heavy NFC North division.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Although he wasn't among the three highest-graded players in the game, running back Josh Jacobs is still set to earn an 80.0-plus PFF grade for his work on the ground.

Jacobs forced 11 missed tackles against the 49ers, which would tie for the second most in by any player in a game this season, pending reviews. Only 24 of Jacobs' 105 yards came before contact.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE