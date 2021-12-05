Fantasy Football Week 13 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

The NFL reached the final third of the 2021 season, and fantasy playoff spots are on the line. The early slate of games was full of big-name players accumulating plenty of fantasy points. Jonathan Taylor, David Montgomery, Chris Godwin, Justin Jefferson and Dallas Goedert each dominated the stat sheets, leading to some high-scoring fantasy matchups.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

LAC @ CIN | TB @ ATL | IND @ HOU | NYG @ MIA | ARZ @ CHI | MIN @ DET | PHI @ NYJ | JAX @ LAR | WFT @ LVR | BAL @ PIT | SF @ SEA | DEN @ KC

Tee Higgins : 9 receptions, 138 yards, 1 TD, (3 avoided tackles)

Keenan Allen : 5 receptions, 34 yards, 2 TD, (2 for 2 on contested targets)

Chargers ever-changing backfield: Austin Ekeler has been the clear starting RB in Los Angeles all season, but the backup role has been up for grabs throughout the year. Justin Jackson didn’t play at all on offense last week, and this week he tied his season high in offensive snaps. This pushed Joshua Kelley back to third on the depth chart. The Chargers backfield would still be a big question mark if Ekeler misses a game, but Jackson would now be the top option in the group.

Monitor Joe Mixon’s health: The Bengals didn’t have their rookie running back Chris Evans, which made them thin at the position coming into the game. At one point, Mixon stayed on the field for an extended period before heading to the medical tent. He returned to the game and saw a normal amount of snaps. It wouldn’t be surprising if Cincinnati limited Mixon’s role a little bit after this scare, as he’s rushed 77 times over the last three games.

Chris Godwin : 15 receptions, 143 yards, (5.7 aDOT)

Rob Gronkowski : 4 receptions, 58 yards, 2 TD, (23.1% threat rate)

Kyle Pitts is back on the rise: The rookie tight end had an okay day in terms of his box score stats, tallying 48 yards on four catches. His playing time was the big reason to be excited about his future. Prior to Week 13, he was consistently playing around 80% of offensive snaps, or around 42-48 snaps each game. He far surpassed those marks today, as he finally started seeing playing time similar to the elite fantasy tight ends. Assuming the increased role persists, he will be even more reliable going forward.

Buccaneers new third wide receiver: The Buccaneers have been without Antonio Brown since Week 6, and he will be out at least two more games due to suspension. 2020 fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson had taken over as the third wide receiver but was held to one catch for single-digit yards each of the previous two games. Veteran Breshad Perriman handled the No. 3 wide receiver duties for today’s game. He caught only one pass for five yards. He is worth a waiver target in deeper leagues, as he could see significant targets if there is an injury.

Cordarelle Patterson’s changed role: Patterson enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but his playing time declined due to injury. He no longer showed up on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he stayed under 50% of the Falcons' offensive snaps for the third straight game. Atlanta still relies on him as its primary rusher, but he hasn’t been as involved in the passing game. He should remain in fantasy starting lineups, but it will be difficult for him to be a top-five back with this role.

Jonathan Taylor : 32 carries, 143 yards, 2 TD, (6 avoided tackles)

Michael Pittman Jr. : 6 receptions, 77 yards, (3 for 3 on contested targets)

The Texans' chaotic backfield: The Texans started the season with five running backs, but they’ve lost four of them due to a trade, a release and two injuries. This moved Rex Burkhead to the top of the backfield, with Royce Freeman being the primary backup. No one in the offense was able to find any level of success in Week 13. Continue to roster Burkhead, as he should be the top back in Houston the rest of the year.

The declining role of Mo Alie-Cox: The Colts didn’t need to throw the ball much today, and when they did, it was rarely to a tight end. Alie-Cox ran a route on only four of 22 pass plays, as he’s largely just a run-blocking tight end now. He showed promise earlier in the year with a four-game stretch with four touchdowns, but he's caught just three passes in the past six games. This makes it more likely that Jack Doyle could have some fantasy value in a more competitive game. Alie-Cox can be released in deep leagues and shouldn’t be relied on in other contests.

Tyrod Taylor benched: Taylor had been an option in superflex leagues because of his rushing ability, but he was benched in favor of Davis Mills during the game. Their stats were nearly identical, outside of Taylor’s interception. Even if Taylor is named the starter next week, it will be harder to trust him because he could always get benched again.

Jaylen Waddle : 9 receptions, 90 yards, (29.7% threat rate)

Evan Engram : 4 receptions, 61 yards, (3 explosive plays)

DeVante Parker‘s return: Parker had an okay first month of the season but has played in just one game since Week 4. He was activated off injured reserve Saturday and returned to the Dolphins' starting lineup. He didn’t see as much playing time as usual but still played the second-most snaps among the Miami wide receivers. He put together a solid game of five catches for 62 yards. He will likely see even more playing time in Week 15 after Miami’s bye week, leaving less time for the backups.

Monitor the Kenny Golladay injury: The Giants' wide receivers have been constantly hurt this season. Two of their top three missed this game, while Golladay injured his ribs early in the second quarter. He returned in the third quarter but was limited in the fourth. The former Lion still led the wide receiver room in receiving yards (37) and catches (3). He was already a borderline fantasy starter, and this injury could make it even harder to start him.

The Dolphins' backfield temporarily returns to normal: The Dolphins had used both Duke Johnson Jr. and Phillip Lindsay as a backup running back in recent weeks, but Miami was back to a more familiar backfield today. The Dolphins won comfortably in Week 13, but it wasn’t because of their running backs. Both Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were held under 3.0 yards per carry. It wouldn’t be surprising if Lindsay or Johnson is more involved with the backfield after Miami’s Week 14 bye.

David Montgomery : 21 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD, (33.3% first down rate), 8 receptions, 51 receiving yards

James Conner : 20 carries, 75 yards, (3 avoided tackles), 2 receptions, 36 receiving yards, 1 TD

Return of DeAndre Hopkins: The Cardinals' All-Pro receiver returned to the lineup after spending the month as a game-time decision. He returned to his usual role of leading the wide receiver room in offensive snaps and routes run. Arizona wasted no time getting him the ball, as he scored a touchdown within the first five minutes. He only ended up with two catches, but that had more to do with the game script. Two early interceptions by Chicago led to two touchdowns right off the bat. Hopkins should be back in fantasy starting lineups going forward.

Bears backup receivers stepped up: The Bears' depth at wide receiver has been thin all season, and it’s recently gotten thinner. Allen Robinson II and Marquise Goodwin both missed this game with an injury, which elevated Damiere Byrd from fourth to second on the depth chart and Jakeem Grant from fifth to third. Grant took advantage of his opportunity, catching five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Grant’s strong play in this game could lead to even more of a rotation at the third receiver spot even when everyone is healthy.

Skewed running back snaps: The snap distributions were skewed for both teams compared to usual, as James Conner had a season-high in terms of offensive snap percentage while David Montgomery played a lower percentage than usual. This was largely game-script related. Arizona started five drives in Chicago’s territory due to turnovers or a strong kick return. This gave the Cardinals a lot of short drives where they didn't need to give their starters a rest. On the flip side, Chicago had four double-digit play drives and Montgomery touched the ball 29 times, which is why he needed more breaks. We can expect both backfields to be more like normal going forward.

Justin Jefferson : 11 receptions, 182 yards, 1 TD, (6 explosive plays)

Amon-Ra St. Brown : 10 receptions, 86 yards, 1 TD, (27.3% threat rate)

Monitor the Adam Thielen injury: The Vikings veteran receiver suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter and was later ruled out of the game. Second-year receiver K.J. Osborn took over as the starter after playing as the Vikings third receiver all season. Dede Westbrook went from rarely playing to seeing snaps in three-receiver sets.

Osborn would be worth a waiver wire pickup. The Vikings play again on Thursday Night Football, making it more likely that Thielen misses time. He could be a flex play in deeper leagues.

The Vikings without Dalvin Cook: Cook missed this game with a dislocated shoulder, and the backfield went largely as expected. Alexander Mattison took over and gained 90 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown. Special team ace Kene Nwangwu was the backup and saw four touches. Mattison remains a must-start as long as Cook is out, while Nwangwu didn’t see enough snaps to warrant a waiver pickup.

The Lions without D’Andre Swift: The Lions were also missing their top running back with a shoulder injury. Jamaal Williams led the backfield in snaps, as expected, but Godwin Igwebuike was the team’s top receiving back. The former Packer put up a respectable 71 yards on 17 carries. If Swift misses another game and the game script is different, Igwebuike could end up being the higher-scoring fantasy back. He is worth a waiver wire pickup in deeper leagues just in case.

Dallas Goedert : 6 receptions, 105 yards, 2 TD, (3 avoided tackles)

Elijah Moore : 6 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD, (34.3% threat rate)

Monitor the Miles Sanders injury: The Eagles didn’t have Jordan Howard today due to injury, and Boston Scott was restricted to two offensive snaps after not practicing all week with an illness. This left Philadelphia with Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. Philadelphia relied so much on their backs that both found success. Sanders had a career-high 24 carries for 120 yards, while Kenneth Gainwell had 11 touches and a touchdown.

Sanders suffered an ankle injury late in the game, which only increased Gainwell’s usage. All four Eagles backs should be on rosters. All four have a chance to be at least flex options depending on who is and isn’t healthy next week.

Monitor the Ryan Griffin injury: The Jets lead receiving tight end suffered an ankle injury and didn’t return. Kenny Yeboah took over as the receiving tight end, but New York also leaned more heavily on four-wide receiver sets, using them on over 20% of plays. This meant Braxton Berrios was on the field more than usual, but only caught an 11 yard pass.

Monitor the Corey Davis injury: Davis was questionable coming into the game with a groin injury after missing most of practice this week. He didn’t look great for most of the game and ended up only playing three plays in the second half. This meant more playing time for Denzel Mims. All of the injuries to the receivers largely meant a higher target share for rookie sensation Elijah Moore. Moore’s target share won’t get much higher than this even if there are more injuries.

