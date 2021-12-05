 Fantasy Football Week 13 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy Football Week 13 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas

By Nathan Jahnke
Dec 5, 2021

The NFL reached the final third of the 2021 season, and fantasy playoff spots are on the line. The early slate of games was full of big-name players accumulating plenty of fantasy points. Jonathan Taylor, David Montgomery, Chris Godwin, Justin Jefferson and Dallas Goedert each dominated the stat sheets, leading to some high-scoring fantasy matchups.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes
  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

LAC @ CIN | TB @ ATL | IND @ HOU | NYG @ MIA | ARZ @ CHI | MIN @ DET | PHI @ NYJ | JAX @ LAR | WFT @ LVR | BAL @ PIT | SF @ SEA | DEN @ KC

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals

  • Tee Higgins: 9 receptions, 138 yards, 1 TD, (3 avoided tackles)
  • Keenan Allen: 5 receptions, 34 yards, 2 TD, (2 for 2 on contested targets)
Los Angeles Chargers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Mike Williams 56 40 7 0
Keenan Allen 53 36 8 0
Jalen Guyton 34 21 4 1
Josh Palmer 22 13 1 0
TE
Jared Cook 35 26 3 0
Stephen Anderson 22 6 0 0
Tre' McKitty 16 2 0 0
Donald Parham 16 10 4 0
HB
Austin Ekeler 47 25 5 14
Justin Jackson 16 8 2 6
Joshua Kelley 2 1 0 0
Total 64 40 34 21

 

Cincinnati Bengals Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Ja'Marr Chase 72 47 8 0
Tee Higgins 59 45 14 0
Tyler Boyd 57 42 7 0
Trenton Irwin 5 2 0 0
Stanley Morgan Jr. 5 0 0 0
TE
C.J. Uzomah 65 41 6 0
Drew Sample 25 5 0 0
Mitchell Wilcox 1 1 0 0
HB
Joe Mixon 49 22 1 19
Samaje Perine 26 18 2 5
Total 75 47 38 24

Chargers ever-changing backfield: Austin Ekeler has been the clear starting RB in Los Angeles all season, but the backup role has been up for grabs throughout the year. Justin Jackson didn’t play at all on offense last week, and this week he tied his season high in offensive snaps. This pushed Joshua Kelley back to third on the depth chart. The Chargers backfield would still be a big question mark if Ekeler misses a game, but Jackson would now be the top option in the group.

Monitor Joe Mixon’s health: The Bengals didn’t have their rookie running back Chris Evans, which made them thin at the position coming into the game. At one point, Mixon stayed on the field for an extended period before heading to the medical tent. He returned to the game and saw a normal amount of snaps. It wouldn’t be surprising if Cincinnati limited Mixon’s role a little bit after this scare, as he’s rushed 77 times over the last three games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Mike Evans 65 49 10 0
Chris Godwin 64 47 17 1
Breshad Perriman 59 46 3 0
Tyler Johnson 9 7 1 0
Scotty Miller 4 2 0 0
TE
Rob Gronkowski 58 38 8 0
Cameron Brate 13 8 1 0
O.J. Howard 6 1 0 0
HB
Leonard Fournette 61 39 8 13
Giovani Bernard 7 4 2 1
Ronald Jones 2 1 1 1
Total 70 51 51 17

 

Atlanta Falcons Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Tajae Sharpe 54 41 5 0
Russell Gage 53 40 12 0
Olamide Zaccheaus 43 29 5 1
Christian Blake 1 1 0 0
TE
Kyle Pitts 67 42 6 0
Lee Smith 16 2 0 0
Parker Hesse 12 3 0 0
HB
Mike Davis 38 27 4 4
Cordarrelle Patterson 34 19 5 13
Qadree Ollison 13 7 1 2
Total 71 47 39 22

Kyle Pitts is back on the rise: The rookie tight end had an okay day in terms of his box score stats, tallying 48 yards on four catches. His playing time was the big reason to be excited about his future. Prior to Week 13, he was consistently playing around 80% of offensive snaps, or around 42-48 snaps each game. He far surpassed those marks today, as he finally started seeing playing time similar to the elite fantasy tight ends. Assuming the increased role persists, he will be even more reliable going forward.

Buccaneers new third wide receiver: The Buccaneers have been without Antonio Brown since Week 6, and he will be out at least two more games due to suspension. 2020 fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson had taken over as the third wide receiver but was held to one catch for single-digit yards each of the previous two games. Veteran Breshad Perriman handled the No. 3 wide receiver duties for today’s game. He caught only one pass for five yards. He is worth a waiver target in deeper leagues, as he could see significant targets if there is an injury.

Cordarelle Patterson’s changed role: Patterson enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but his playing time declined due to injury. He no longer showed up on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he stayed under 50% of the Falcons' offensive snaps for the third straight game. Atlanta still relies on him as its primary rusher, but he hasn’t been as involved in the passing game. He should remain in fantasy starting lineups, but it will be difficult for him to be a top-five back with this role.

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Zach Pascal 54 17 3 1
Michael Pittman Jr. 54 24 7 2
T.Y. Hilton 32 18 2 0
Ashton Dulin 22 1 1 0
Dezmon Patmon 17 5 0 0
TE
Jack Doyle 42 11 1 0
Mo Alie-Cox 31 4 1 0
Kylen Granson 30 7 2 0
HB
Jonathan Taylor 55 11 0 32
Nyheim Hines 14 10 4 3
Deon Jackson 8 0 0 6
Total 72 24 21 47

 

Houston Texans Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Brandin Cooks 42 30 6 1
Nico Collins 32 23 2 0
Chris Conley 31 21 4 0
Davion Davis 20 16 2 0
Chris Moore 13 7 0 0
TE
Pharaoh Brown 32 17 5 0
Brevin Jordan 22 14 4 0
Antony Auclair 14 2 0 0
HB
Rex Burkhead 24 8 2 8
Royce Freeman 22 13 1 3
Jaylen Samuels 8 5 1 2
Total 52 35 27 15

The Texans' chaotic backfield: The Texans started the season with five running backs, but they’ve lost four of them due to a trade, a release and two injuries. This moved Rex Burkhead to the top of the backfield, with Royce Freeman being the primary backup. No one in the offense was able to find any level of success in Week 13. Continue to roster Burkhead, as he should be the top back in Houston the rest of the year.

The declining role of Mo Alie-Cox: The Colts didn’t need to throw the ball much today, and when they did, it was rarely to a tight end. Alie-Cox ran a route on only four of 22 pass plays, as he’s largely just a run-blocking tight end now. He showed promise earlier in the year with a four-game stretch with four touchdowns, but he's caught just three passes in the past six games. This makes it more likely that Jack Doyle could have some fantasy value in a more competitive game. Alie-Cox can be released in deep leagues and shouldn’t be relied on in other contests.

Tyrod Taylor benched: Taylor had been an option in superflex leagues because of his rushing ability, but he was benched in favor of Davis Mills during the game. Their stats were nearly identical, outside of Taylor’s interception. Even if Taylor is named the starter next week, it will be harder to trust him because he could always get benched again.

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

New York Giants Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Darius Slayton 52 38 7 0
Kenny Golladay 38 28 5 0
Pharoh Cooper 27 17 3 0
John Ross 21 17 1 0
Collin Johnson 18 12 0 0
TE
Evan Engram 53 36 5 0
Kyle Rudolph 27 15 3 0
Chris Myarick 11 2 0 0
HB
Saquon Barkley 49 33 9 11
Devontae Booker 23 15 4 6
Total 65 47 37 17

 

Miami Dolphins Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Jaylen Waddle 54 37 11 0
DeVante Parker 48 32 5 0
Albert Wilson 40 27 7 0
Isaiah Ford 14 8 1 0
Preston Williams 11 6 0 0
Mack Hollins 9 6 1 0
TE
Mike Gesicki 46 34 10 0
Durham Smythe 42 14 1 0
Hunter Long 10 1 1 0
Cethan Carter 3 0 0 0
HB
Myles Gaskin 44 25 2 15
Salvon Ahmed 22 8 0 8
Patrick Laird 2 0 0 0
Total 69 44 39 24

DeVante Parker‘s return: Parker had an okay first month of the season but has played in just one game since Week 4. He was activated off injured reserve Saturday and returned to the Dolphins' starting lineup. He didn’t see as much playing time as usual but still played the second-most snaps among the Miami wide receivers. He put together a solid game of five catches for 62 yards. He will likely see even more playing time in Week 15 after Miami’s bye week, leaving less time for the backups.

Monitor the Kenny Golladay injury: The Giants' wide receivers have been constantly hurt this season. Two of their top three missed this game, while Golladay injured his ribs early in the second quarter. He returned in the third quarter but was limited in the fourth. The former Lion still led the wide receiver room in receiving yards (37) and catches (3). He was already a borderline fantasy starter, and this injury could make it even harder to start him.

The Dolphins' backfield temporarily returns to normal: The Dolphins had used both Duke Johnson Jr. and Phillip Lindsay as a backup running back in recent weeks, but Miami was back to a more familiar backfield today. The Dolphins won comfortably in Week 13, but it wasn’t because of their running backs. Both Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were held under 3.0 yards per carry. It wouldn’t be surprising if Lindsay or Johnson is more involved with the backfield after Miami’s Week 14 bye.

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears

  • David Montgomery: 21 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD, (33.3% first down rate), 8 receptions, 51 receiving yards
  • James Conner: 20 carries, 75 yards, (3 avoided tackles), 2 receptions, 36 receiving yards, 1 TD
Arizona Cardinals Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
DeAndre Hopkins 39 17 2 0
A.J. Green 36 15 1 0
Christian Kirk 32 13 3 0
Rondale Moore 23 13 2 3
Antoine Wesley 11 2 0 0
TE
Zach Ertz 41 17 2 0
Demetrius Harris 17 6 2 0
Darrell Daniels 9 1 0 0
HB
James Conner 48 16 2 20
Eno Benjamin 4 1 1 2
Total 53 21 15 30
Chicago Bears Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Darnell Mooney 70 41 7 0
Damiere Byrd 66 39 7 0
Jakeem Grant 48 34 7 0
Rodney Adams 11 5 1 0
TE
Cole Kmet 56 35 6 0
Jesse James 26 6 0 0
Jimmy Graham 19 8 1 0
J.P. Holtz 7 4 0 0
HB
David Montgomery 53 22 9 21
Khalil Herbert 22 10 1 4
Total 76 45 39 26

Return of DeAndre Hopkins: The Cardinals' All-Pro receiver returned to the lineup after spending the month as a game-time decision. He returned to his usual role of leading the wide receiver room in offensive snaps and routes run. Arizona wasted no time getting him the ball, as he scored a touchdown within the first five minutes. He only ended up with two catches, but that had more to do with the game script. Two early interceptions by Chicago led to two touchdowns right off the bat. Hopkins should be back in fantasy starting lineups going forward.

Bears backup receivers stepped up: The Bears' depth at wide receiver has been thin all season, and it’s recently gotten thinner. Allen Robinson II and Marquise Goodwin both missed this game with an injury, which elevated Damiere Byrd from fourth to second on the depth chart and Jakeem Grant from fifth to third. Grant took advantage of his opportunity, catching five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Grant’s strong play in this game could lead to even more of a rotation at the third receiver spot even when everyone is healthy.

Skewed running back snaps: The snap distributions were skewed for both teams compared to usual, as James Conner had a season-high in terms of offensive snap percentage while David Montgomery played a lower percentage than usual. This was largely game-script related. Arizona started five drives in Chicago’s territory due to turnovers or a strong kick return. This gave the Cardinals a lot of short drives where they didn't need to give their starters a rest. On the flip side, Chicago had four double-digit play drives and Montgomery touched the ball 29 times, which is why he needed more breaks. We can expect both backfields to be more like normal going forward.

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
K.J. Osborn 70 43 7 0
Justin Jefferson 69 44 14 1
Dede Westbrook 32 27 2 0
Adam Thielen 6 4 2 0
Dan Chisena 5 5 0 0
TE
Tyler Conklin 72 36 9 0
Luke Stocker 13 2 0 0
Chris Herndon 13 9 0 0
HB
Alexander Mattison 64 29 3 22
Kene Nwangwu 10 6 3 2
Total 76 46 41 26

 

Detroit Lions Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown 69 44 12 1
Josh Reynolds 60 37 6 0
Kalif Raymond 35 28 2 0
Tom Kennedy 16 8 0 0
KhaDarel Hodge 7 5 1 0
TE
T.J. Hockenson 61 39 8 0
Brock Wright 29 10 3 0
HB
Jamaal Williams 35 12 1 17
Godwin Igwebuike 27 24 2 2
Jermar Jefferson 8 3 1 5
Total 72 45 37 26

Monitor the Adam Thielen injury: The Vikings veteran receiver suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter and was later ruled out of the game. Second-year receiver K.J. Osborn took over as the starter after playing as the Vikings third receiver all season. Dede Westbrook went from rarely playing to seeing snaps in three-receiver sets.

Osborn would be worth a waiver wire pickup. The Vikings play again on Thursday Night Football, making it more likely that Thielen misses time. He could be a flex play in deeper leagues.

The Vikings without Dalvin Cook: Cook missed this game with a dislocated shoulder, and the backfield went largely as expected. Alexander Mattison took over and gained 90 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown. Special team ace Kene Nwangwu was the backup and saw four touches. Mattison remains a must-start as long as Cook is out, while Nwangwu didn’t see enough snaps to warrant a waiver pickup.

The Lions without D’Andre Swift: The Lions were also missing their top running back with a shoulder injury. Jamaal Williams led the backfield in snaps, as expected, but Godwin Igwebuike was the team’s top receiving back. The former Packer put up a respectable 71 yards on 17 carries. If Swift misses another game and the game script is different, Igwebuike could end up being the higher-scoring fantasy back. He is worth a waiver wire pickup in deeper leagues just in case.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets

  • Dallas Goedert: 6 receptions, 105 yards, 2 TD, (3 avoided tackles)
  • Elijah Moore: 6 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD, (34.3% threat rate)
Philadelphia Eagles Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Quez Watkins 55 25 3 0
Jalen Reagor 48 22 1 1
DeVonta Smith 44 26 4 0
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 14 0 0 0
TE
Dallas Goedert 68 25 6 0
Jack Stoll 28 5 0 0
Tyree Jackson 27 10 0 0
HB
Miles Sanders 41 11 3 24
Kenneth Gainwell 27 12 5 12
Boston Scott 3 2 0 0
Total 71 29 22 40

 

New York Jets Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Elijah Moore 51 35 12 1
Jamison Crowder 46 33 6 0
Corey Davis 25 12 3 0
Denzel Mims 21 18 1 0
Braxton Berrios 19 16 1 0
Jeff Smith 15 12 0 0
TE
Ryan Griffin 32 14 2 0
Kenny Yeboah 14 10 1 0
Daniel Brown 2 2 0 0
HB
Ty Johnson 28 21 4 1
Tevin Coleman 23 8 4 11
Austin Walter 8 6 2 1
Total 59 40 36 17

Monitor the Miles Sanders injury: The Eagles didn’t have Jordan Howard today due to injury, and Boston Scott was restricted to two offensive snaps after not practicing all week with an illness. This left Philadelphia with Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. Philadelphia relied so much on their backs that both found success. Sanders had a career-high 24 carries for 120 yards, while Kenneth Gainwell had 11 touches and a touchdown.

Sanders suffered an ankle injury late in the game, which only increased Gainwell’s usage. All four Eagles backs should be on rosters. All four have a chance to be at least flex options depending on who is and isn’t healthy next week.

Monitor the Ryan Griffin injury: The Jets lead receiving tight end suffered an ankle injury and didn’t return. Kenny Yeboah took over as the receiving tight end, but New York also leaned more heavily on four-wide receiver sets, using them on over 20% of plays. This meant Braxton Berrios was on the field more than usual, but only caught an 11 yard pass.

Monitor the Corey Davis injury: Davis was questionable coming into the game with a groin injury after missing most of practice this week. He didn’t look great for most of the game and ended up only playing three plays in the second half. This meant more playing time for Denzel Mims. All of the injuries to the receivers largely meant a higher target share for rookie sensation Elijah Moore. Moore’s target share won’t get much higher than this even if there are more injuries.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Rams

Coming soon…

Washington Football Team @ Las Vegas Raiders

Coming soon…

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming soon…

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Coming soon…

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Coming soon…

 

