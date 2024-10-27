NFL Week 8 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Tight ends shine on National Tight End Day: Mark Andrews, Tyler Conklin, Tucker Kraft, Sam LaPorta, David Njoku and Brock Wright all scored touchdowns in the early window to celebrate, while Cade Otton and Kyle Pitts found the end zone twice each in the same game.

• Calvin Ridley rebounds: The Tennessee Titans wide receiver only caught five passes in his last four games but shined with 10 passes for 143 yards on Sunday. Most of his work came early in the game.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

DeVonta Smith : 6 receptions, 85 yards, 1 touchdown

Ja’Marr Chase : 9 receptions, 54 yards, 1 touchdown

Bengals adjust without Tee Higgins: The Bengals star wide receiver suffered a quadricep injury on Friday during practice and was ultimately inactive.

The Bengals didn’t have Higgins during the season's first two weeks. Ja’Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas were the primary outside receivers, while Trenton Irwin was the slot receiver. Over the last five weeks, Iosivas moved into the slot over Irwin, while Higgins was an outside receiver.

This week, with Higgins out, the Bengals instead turned primarily to rookie Jermaine Burton for most three-receiver sets. Irwin still played significant snaps but with more run plays mixed in. Burton had only caught one pass for 47 yards over the first seven weeks and followed that up with a 41-yard reception in this game.

Chase had been playing more in the slot this year than in past years, and in this game, he was the primary slot receiver. Chase has generally had more production from the slot on a per-play basis in his career, which remains true this season. We may continue to see Chase lining up in the slot more often, regardless of whether Higgins is healthy or not.

The injury also meant more playing time for Mike Gesicki, as the Bengals used more 12 personnel snaps with Gesicki on the field than usual. Gesicki led the team in receiving yards with 73. He similarly had a great game in Week 2 with 91 yards without Higgins. Gesicki is probably not worth a waiver-wire add because he only gained 24 yards over the previous four games with Higgins in the lineup.

Burton can remain on the waiver wire in most leagues since it’s unlikely he will see a high target share at any point this season. If Higgins does miss time, Burton could be considered for DFS contests or prop bets since there is always the possibility he makes multiple big plays in some game.

Ainias Smith makes his debut: The Eagles fifth-round rookie wide receiver was activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

He had suffered an ankle in training camp, so this was his first regular season game. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown remained the clear primary receivers, while Jahan Dotson joined in three-receiver sets. Ainias Smith was the primary backup slot option, while Johnny Wilson was the primary option out wide.

DeVonta Smith is the Eagles' primary slot receiver, but so far this season, he’s played better out wide. He has 2.55 yards per route run out wide compared to 1.86 in the slot. In earlier seasons, he was better in the slot. It’s at least possible that Ainias Smith could play more snaps going forward simply to allow DeVonta Smith to play more snaps out wide. Dotson was not targeted in this game and hasn’t gained more than 11 yards in a game this season, so it’s also possible that Ainias Smith will start playing more if he becomes more effective than Dotson.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Bengals continued their trend of using Chase Brown more on early downs, but because of the game script, they ended up using their receiving back Zack Moss for more snaps this game.

Bengals fourth-string tight end Tanner Hudson played eight snaps in this game, and his playing time steadily increased after missing most of September and early October. His emergence also makes it less likely an effective fantasy tight end will emerge out of Cincinnati this season.

Dallas Goedert missed another game due to a hamstring injury. Like the last two weeks, Grant Calcaterra was his clear replacement. He caught three passes for 58 yards and would be again worth considering if Goedert continues to miss time.

Cedric Tillman : 7 receptions, 99 yards, 2 touchdowns

Zay Flowers : 7 receptions, 115 yards

Nick Chubb takes a larger role in his second game back: Chubb ran the ball 16 times for 52 yards as the Browns' clear lead running back.

Last week, Chubb split the early down snaps pretty evenly with Pierre Strong Jr. and Jerome Ford, but Chubb often ran the ball when he was on the field. This week, Chubb was on the field a lot more often. He played a clear majority of Cleveland's early-down snaps. Most notably, he took the two-minute drill snaps, which hadn’t always been the case in Chubb’s career, even when he was 100%.

He wasn’t very effective in this game, but the Ravens had only allowed 3.3 yards per carry over the first seven weeks. Chubb also averaged 3.3, so he wasn’t different from the average running back facing Baltimore. The only concern is that Jerome Ford missed the last two games, and he may cut into Chubb’s playing time once he’s healthy again.

Chubb could be considered a buy-low candidate, but it might be worth waiting a week or two before trying to trade for him. The Browns face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have also been good against the run next week, and then Cleveland has its bye week. It might be easier to trade for him later, but his role suggests he should be a top-20 running back over the last third of the season.

Cedric Tillman takes another step forward: The second-year receiver again led the Browns in receiving.

Tillman spent most of the season as the team's clear fourth wide receiver, but that changed after the Amari Cooper trade. Last week, he was a clear starter but still rotated out on 11 pass plays. This week, he played an even higher percentage of the Browns' offensive snaps and was only off the field for three pass plays. He has largely taken Cooper’s role as the clear X receiver.

All three Browns wide receivers had a high target share, but Tillman was the most effective thanks to two long touchdowns. The change at quarterback to Jameis Winston should help the Browns' passing game play much better than it did earlier in the season. Tillman was a speculative waiver-wire target last week, but after back-to-back great games, he should be one of the top waiver-wire targets this week in any league where he’s still available.

Mark Andrews’ increased usage tied to game script: The Ravens continued using their tight ends similarly to the rest of the season.

Andrews continued to play a majority of Baltimore's 11 personnel snaps, all of the 12 personnel snaps, some of the 21 personnel snaps, and none of the 22 personnel snaps. This week, he played a slightly higher percentage of 11 personnel snaps than usual.

The Ravens defense, in general, hasn’t played well recently, which has meant more games recently where Baltimore didn’t have a lead very often, so Andrews’ playing time steadily increased. When accounting for the game script, the Ravens haven’t significantly changed how Andrews is being used.

The difference in this game is the Ravens never played an offensive snap with a lead. Typically, they are using 21 or 22 personnel on 47% of their snaps when they have a lead compared to 17% when they are playing from behind, and this is a game where they were consistently playing from behind, so Andrews was on the field.

The Ravens only face two more teams with a losing record during the fantasy season, one of them being the Cincinnati Bengals, who they beat in overtime earlier this season. Andrews’ fantasy value over the rest of the season will largely depend on if the defense improves or if it keeps allowing 23-plus points per game.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Ravens opened the practice window for running back Keaton Mitchell . He was not activated for this game but should be in the next two weeks.

Zay Flowers was questionable for this game due to an ankle injury, but that had no impact on his playing time or production.

David Njoku had his second-straight game with over 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. For the third straight season, his per-game stats have been much better in games without Deshaun Watson than in games with him. This should make him one of the top few tight ends over the rest of the season.

Calvin Ridley : 10 receptions, 143 yards

Jahmyr Gibbs : 11 carries, 127 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 6 receiving yards

Joe Mixon : 25 carries, 102 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 receptions, 32 yards

Josh Downs : 4 3 receptions, 109 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 carries, 13 rushing yards

Josh Jacobs : 25 carries, 127 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 reception, -2 receiving yards

Tucker Kraft : 3 receptions, 78 yards, 1 touchdown

De’Von Achane : 10 carries, 97 yards, 6 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Marvin Harrison Jr. : 6 receptions, 111 yards, 1 touchdown

Rhamondre Stevenson : 20 carries, 48 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 receptions, 17 receiving yards

Garrett Wilson : 5 receptions, 113 yards

Cade Otton : 9 receptions, 81 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kyle Pitts : 4 receptions, 91 yards, 2 touchdowns

