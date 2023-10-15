NFL Week 6 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• The Baltimore Ravens spread the ball around in a victory: The Ravens gave eight different skill players multiple touches, helping the team win but not helping many fantasy managers.

• Derrick Henry gives the Titans’ offense a spark: Tennessee spent most of the game completely ineffective on offense, but a 63-yard run on one drive followed by a 15-yard touchdown run on the following series kept this game competitive.

• Those who drafted Justin Tucker can rejoice: The top-picked kicker in most fantasy drafts had the 29th-most fantasy points for a kicker heading into the game but made six field goals in this game.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2023.

Derrick Henry : 12 carries, 97 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 receptions, 16 receiving yards

Zay Flowers : 6 receptions, 50 yards, 1 touchdown; 1 carry, 1 rushing yards

Ravens continue with a two-man backfield: The Ravens activated Keaton Mitchell from injured reserve, but he didn’t enter the running back rotation.

Justice Hill started the game for Baltimore, unlike in the past three games, but the rotation between him and Gus Edwards was similar to past games.

Both players saw significant stretches of plays before letting the other take over.

Edwards handled more rushing attempts, but Hill scored more fantasy points thanks to his work in the passing game.

Mitchell’s activation meant both Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake remained on the practice squad. It wouldn’t be surprising if one of the two is released with Mitchell overtaking them on the depth chart.

Hill should be on fantasy rosters for those who are hurting for running back depth. Mitchell is worth a stash in deeper leagues in case he emerges at some point this season.

The Ravens’ wide receiver rotation stabilizes: The Ravens utilized a very similar wide receiver rotation to last week.

Zay Flowers played in nearly every two- and three-wide receiver set, as he’s done all season.

Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. rotated in at the other outside receiver spot in two- and three-receiver sets. Nelson Agholor mixed in for two-receiver sets last week but not in this game.

Agholor and Devin Duvernay rotated as the third receiver in three-wide receiver sets. Agholor lined up in the slot when on the field, and Flowers lined up in the slot when Duvernay was on the field.

The Ravens used as much 22 personnel as in the first five games combined, and it was again Agholor and Duvernay rotating for the single receiver spot in that grouping. Baltimore’s 22 personnel usage was the main reason Flowers missed as many snaps as he did.

Any wide receiver is capable of making a big play for Baltimore in any given week, but Flowers is the only one who will be dependable based on his usage.

Monitor Chris Moore’s health: Moore exited after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter, also leading to Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton’s ejection.

Moore played more than 50% of offensive snaps the past two weeks and was on pace to do the same again with Treylon Burks still out with a knee injury.

Once Moore left, the Titans rotated DeAndre Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine out less frequently.

Second-year slot receiver Kyle Philips returned from injury to the Titans’ lineup last week and played significantly in 11 personnel. He continued to play in 11 personnel in this game — but just in clear passing situations. He was consistently playing in 11 personnel after the injury.

The Titans also stopped using as much 11 personnel until it was necessary at the end of the game.

It’s best to avoid all Titans receivers outside of DeAndre Hopkins until the Titans’ passing game becomes more effective. Ryan Tannehill has yet to have a 300-yard game this season and has thrown for only two touchdowns all year.

Miscellaneous Notes

Ryan Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury, which is believed to be a high ankle sprain. Malik Willis took over for the rest of the game. Tennessee has a bye week coming up, but there is still a chance Tannehill misses some time afterward.

Ravens second-year backup tight end Charlie Kolar gained his biggest role in the offense since Week 1. He mostly played in 22 personnel as a run-blocking tight end. He had been a healthy inactive in two of the past four games and played just two offensive snaps in the two games he was active.

Titans backup tight end Josh Whyle left after two snaps on the first drive with a concussion. This allowed Chigoziem Okonkwo to see more playing time than in recent weeks, but that didn’t lead to any more receiving production.

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Coming soon!

Table Notes