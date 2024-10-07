NFL scores and recaps for every Week 5 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 5 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

TB@ATL | NYJ@MIN | BUF@HOU | MIA@NE | IND@JAX | BAL@CIN CAR@CHI | CLE@WAS | LV@DEN | ARI@SF | NYG@SEA | GB@LAR | DAL@PIT | NO@KC

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off Week 5 with a thrilling 36-30 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Even though he put the ball in harm's way a few times, Kirk Cousins knifed through Tampa Bay's passing defense all evening, finishing with over 500 passing yards and four touchdowns. Having said that, Cousins saved his best for last, as he led the Falcons offense to the game-tying field goal with no time left in the fourth quarter in addition to the game-winning drive to open overtime. The Falcons' victory improved them to 3-2 while the Bucs' loss moved them to 3-2.

The Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated after a 23-17 victory over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Despite trailing 17-0 early, the Jets mounted a comeback with Rodgers connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, closing the gap to 20-17 with just over six minutes left.

However, the Vikings defense held firm, with Stephon Gilmore intercepting Rodgers' pass in the final minutes, sealing the win and improving the team’s record to their first 5-0 start since 2016.

A contest between two of the AFC's best didn't disappoint, as the Texans upended the Bills 23-20.

Buffalo erased a 17-point deficit courtesy of two untimely turnovers from C.J. Stroud, but Houston secured the victory after a 59-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn. The Texans defense consistently affected Josh Allen, holding him to 9-of-30 passing with two turnover-worthy plays.

Alec Ingold’s late touchdown and three field goals from Jason Sanders propelled the Miami Dolphins to a 15-10 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots had chances to take the lead late but fell short, with their final drive stalling near the goal line.

Tyler Huntley stepped in at quarterback for Miami, managing the offense effectively enough to snap the team’s three-game losing streak. He finished 18-of-31 for 194 scoreless yards, though he did throw an interception and had another turnover-worthy play.

The spiraling Jaguars finally secured a win in 2024, beating the Colts 37-34 for their ninth straight head-to-head victory over Indy in Jacksonville.

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe Flacco put on a show, combining for over 750 yards, five touchdowns and three big-time throws. In a duel of high-flying offenses, the Jags won the margin, finishing with 9.3 yards per play and 0.258 EPA/play.

Justin Tucker‘s 24-yard field goal secured a 41-38 overtime victory for the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

After the Bengals missed a 53-yard attempt in the first possession of overtime, the Ravens capitalized with a 51-yard run by Derrick Henry to set up Tucker's game-winning kick.

The high-scoring affair saw both teams trade blows throughout, with Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens to victory despite Joe Burrow‘s career-high five touchdown passes.

The Chicago Bears remained unblemished at home, coasting to a 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Chicago's offense finally found the cohesion it was searching for, netting 24 first downs and nine explosive passes. On the flip side, the Panthers were futile against the Bears defense, finishing with -0.392 EPA/play.

The Washington Commanders handed the Cleveland Browns their worst loss of the season on Sunday, dominating in a 34-13 victory that dropped Cleveland to 1-4.

The Browns offense struggled all day, with quarterback Deshaun Watson sacked seven times and limited to just 125 passing yards. Cleveland’s only touchdown came in the closing minutes after a disjointed effort that saw them convert just one of its 13 third downs.

Washington, now 4-1 for the first time since 2008, jumped to an early lead behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led several explosive plays before resting in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. The Commanders' defense played a pivotal role, forcing a fumble and holding Cleveland to just 212 total yards, capping off a dominant performance.

Few would have predicted the Denver Broncos to be sitting at 3-2 after their low-grade 0-2 start to the 2024 NFL season, yet rookie quarterback Bo Nix has the team in a good place through Week 5.

Denver extended its winning streak to three with a 34-18 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders, despite falling behind 10-0. At the foundation of the Broncos' victory were Patrick Surtain II‘s elite coverage skills and stellar pass blocking, as the offensive line combined to surrender just three quarterback pressures on first review.

The Arizona Cardinals secured their first win in five tries over the San Francisco 49ers, coming out on top on the road at 24-23.

Arizona rode a dominant rushing attack (0.327 rushing EPA/play, 6.5 net yards per rush) to secure a 13-point comeback, capped off by a Kyzir White interception of Brock Purdy. On the other hand, San Francisco's offense struggled with two turnovers and -0.097 EPA/play.

Daniel Jones, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Darius Slayton formed the three-headed offensive dragon for the New York Giants. And Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux did so on defense, all excelling in their respective departments in a 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The defensive trio, pending final reviews, combined for 15 quarterback pressures, including six sacks.

Jones, also pending final reviews, earned his best PFF passing grade since Week 2 of last season (although he missed most of the year due to injury). The rookie Tracy handled a career-high 18 carries and went over the century mark (129 rushing yards) on the ground. Slayton was Jones' top receiver and caught three of his four contested targets on the day.

The Jordan Love-to-Tucker Kraft connection is flourishing for the Green Bay Packers, who used the pair's two scores to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, 24-19.

Kraft now has three scores and 141 receiving yards over the past two games, a boon to a Packers offense in which seemingly a different receiver steps up each week.

Although lightning delayed Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, neither team's offense could be deemed anything close to electric.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott accounted for 352 passing yards and engineered a game-winning touchdown drive, but three turnovers marred his efforts. And Steelers quarterback Justin Fields completed only 55.6% of his passes for 131 yards.

On a relatively quiet night for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys leaned on Jalen Tolbert, who caught a fourth-and-goal pass to put Dallas ahead for good, 20-17. Both teams moved to 3-2 ahead of Week 6.

