NFL Week 5 Recap: Green Bay Packers 24, Los Angeles Rams 19

2Y8T6Y9 Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By Ben Cooper
Los Angeles Rams Green Bay Packers

The Jordan Love-to-Tucker Kraft connection is flourishing for the Green Bay Packers, who used the pair's two scores to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, 24-19.

Kraft now has three scores and 141 receiving yards over the past two games, a boon to a Packers offense in which seemingly a different receiver steps up each week.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

A consolation prize for the Rams, interior defender Kobie Turner was stellar for a second straight game and continues to prove himself as an acceptable successor to the irreplaceable Aaron Donald.

Turner notched two sacks on 25 pass-rushing snaps but did most of his damage in the run game. His 90.6 PFF run-defense grade on first review was a game-high mark, as were his three run stops.

BOX SCORE

Packers Rams
Total points 24 19
Total offensive plays 58 76
Average EPA per play 0.032 -0.086
Total net yards 323 369
Avg yards per play 5.6 4.9
Total first downs 19 24
Rushing first downs 8 12
Passing first downs 9 11
Penalty first downs 2 1
Third-down efficiency 38% 50%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 29%
Possessions 11 9
Avg plays per drive 5.9 8.5
Avg yards per drive 26.9 36.9
Avg points per drive 2 1.3
Red-zone possessions 3 3
Red-zone plays 6 14
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

