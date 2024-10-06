NFL Week 5 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 34

The spiraling Jaguars finally secured a win in 2024, beating the Colts 37-34 for their ninth straight head-to-head victory over Indy in Jacksonville.
Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe Flacco put on a show, combining for over 750 yards, five touchdowns and three big-time throws. In a duel of high-flying offenses, the Jags won the margin, finishing with 9.3 yards per play and 0.258 EPA/play.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
Player of the Game
The Colts' offense didn't miss a beat without Anthony Richardson or Jonathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson was an anchor all afternoon. The Indianapolis left guard did not allow a pressure on 51 pass-blocking snaps.
Box Score
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Total points
|34
|37
|Total offensive plays
|69
|57
|Average EPA per play
|0.231
|0.223
|Total net yards
|432
|502
|Avg yards per play
|6.3
|8.8
|Total first downs
|25
|20
|Rushing first downs
|6
|6
|Passing first downs
|18
|13
|Penalty first downs
|1
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|50%
|30%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|14%
|17%
|Possessions
|13
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.1
|6.2
|Avg yards per drive
|30.9
|41.8
|Avg points per drive
|2.4
|3.1
|Red zone posessions
|5
|3
|Red zone plays
|19
|9
|Red zone TDs
|3
|2
|Red zone FGs
|2
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|133%
Snap Counts & Player Participation
Jaguars' Offensive Snap Counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|58
|Mitch Morse
|C
|58
|Cam Robinson
|T
|58
|Ezra Cleveland
|G
|58
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|58
|Anton Harrison
|T
|58
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|49
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|45
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|37
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|31
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|27
|Tank Bigsby
|HB
|23
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|HB
|22
|Tim Jones
|WR
|14
|D'Ernest Johnson
|HB
|13
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|10
|Parker Washington
|WR
|8
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|7
|Walker Little
|T
|4
Colts' offensive snap counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Braden Smith
|T
|70
|Bernhard Raimann
|T
|70
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|70
|Tanor Bortolini
|C
|70
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|70
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|62
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|52
|Will Fries
|G
|45
|Josh Downs
|WR
|43
|Trey Sermon
|HB
|41
|Tyler Goodson
|HB
|29
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|29
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|26
|Dalton Tucker
|G
|25
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|19
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|18
|Will Mallory
|TE
|16
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|15
Jaugars' Defensive Snap Counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|70
|Andre Cisco
|S
|70
|Montaric Brown
|CB
|70
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|68
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|65
|Travon Walker
|ED
|52
|Josh Hines-Allen
|ED
|52
|Darnell Savage
|S
|49
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|41
|Arik Armstead
|ED
|34
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|DI
|32
|DaVon Hamilton
|DI
|32
|Chad Muma
|LB
|32
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|DI
|22
|Esezi Otomewo
|DI
|22
|Maason Smith
|DI
|19
|Jarrian Jones
|CB
|19
|Tyler Lacy
|DI
|16
|Tre Flowers
|CB
|5
Colts' Defensive Snap Counts
|Name
|Pos.
|Snaps Played
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|58
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|58
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|58
|Nick Cross
|S
|58
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|58
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|ED
|49
|Samuel Womack III
|CB
|43
|Laiatu Latu
|ED
|43
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|40
|Grover Stewart
|DI
|39
|Taven Bryan
|DI
|25
|Raekwon Davis
|DI
|23
|Adam Gotsis
|ED
|18
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DI
|18
|Jaylon Carlies
|LB
|18
|Dallis Flowers
|CB
|15
|Isaiah Land
|ED
|15
|Genard Avery
|ED
|2