NFL Week 5 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 34

The spiraling Jaguars finally secured a win in 2024, beating the Colts 37-34 for their ninth straight head-to-head victory over Indy in Jacksonville.

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe Flacco put on a show, combining for over 750 yards, five touchdowns and three big-time throws. In a duel of high-flying offenses, the Jags won the margin, finishing with 9.3 yards per play and 0.258 EPA/play.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Player of the Game

The Colts' offense didn't miss a beat without Anthony Richardson or Jonathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson was an anchor all afternoon. The Indianapolis left guard did not allow a pressure on 51 pass-blocking snaps.

Box Score

Colts Jaguars Total points 34 37 Total offensive plays 69 57 Average EPA per play 0.231 0.223 Total net yards 432 502 Avg yards per play 6.3 8.8 Total first downs 25 20 Rushing first downs 6 6 Passing first downs 18 13 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-down efficiency 50% 30% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 17% Possessions 13 11 Avg plays per drive 6.1 6.2 Avg yards per drive 30.9 41.8 Avg points per drive 2.4 3.1 Red zone posessions 5 3 Red zone plays 19 9 Red zone TDs 3 2 Red zone FGs 2 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 133%

Snap Counts & Player Participation

Jaguars' Offensive Snap Counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Brandon Scherff G 58 Mitch Morse C 58 Cam Robinson T 58 Ezra Cleveland G 58 Trevor Lawrence QB 58 Anton Harrison T 58 Brenton Strange TE 49 Gabe Davis WR 45 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 37 Christian Kirk WR 31 Luke Farrell TE 27 Tank Bigsby HB 23 Travis Etienne Jr. HB 22 Tim Jones WR 14 D'Ernest Johnson HB 13 Josiah Deguara TE 10 Parker Washington WR 8 Devin Duvernay WR 7 Walker Little T 4

Colts' offensive snap counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Braden Smith T 70 Bernhard Raimann T 70 Quenton Nelson G 70 Tanor Bortolini C 70 Joe Flacco QB 70 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 62 Alec Pierce WR 52 Will Fries G 45 Josh Downs WR 43 Trey Sermon HB 41 Tyler Goodson HB 29 Mo Alie-Cox TE 29 Andrew Ogletree TE 26 Dalton Tucker G 25 Adonai Mitchell WR 19 Kylen Granson TE 18 Will Mallory TE 16 Ashton Dulin WR 15

Jaugars' Defensive Snap Counts

Name Pos. Snaps Played Ronald Darby CB 70 Andre Cisco S 70 Montaric Brown CB 70 Devin Lloyd LB 68 Antonio Johnson S 65 Travon Walker ED 52 Josh Hines-Allen ED 52 Darnell Savage S 49 Ventrell Miller LB 41 Arik Armstead ED 34 Roy Robertson-Harris DI 32 DaVon Hamilton DI 32 Chad Muma LB 32 Jeremiah Ledbetter DI 22 Esezi Otomewo DI 22 Maason Smith DI 19 Jarrian Jones CB 19 Tyler Lacy DI 16 Tre Flowers CB 5

Colts' Defensive Snap Counts