NFL Week 5 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 34

2Y8R7TH Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By Bradley Locker

The spiraling Jaguars finally secured a win in 2024, beating the Colts 37-34 for their ninth straight head-to-head victory over Indy in Jacksonville.

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe Flacco put on a show, combining for over 750 yards, five touchdowns and three big-time throws. In a duel of high-flying offenses, the Jags won the margin, finishing with 9.3 yards per play and 0.258 EPA/play.

Player of the Game

The Colts' offense didn't miss a beat without Anthony Richardson or Jonathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson was an anchor all afternoon. The Indianapolis left guard did not allow a pressure on 51 pass-blocking snaps.

Box Score

Colts Jaguars
Total points 34 37
Total offensive plays 69 57
Average EPA per play 0.231 0.223
Total net yards 432 502
Avg yards per play 6.3 8.8
Total first downs 25 20
Rushing first downs 6 6
Passing first downs 18 13
Penalty first downs 1 1
Third-down efficiency 50% 30%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 17%
Possessions 13 11
Avg plays per drive 6.1 6.2
Avg yards per drive 30.9 41.8
Avg points per drive 2.4 3.1
Red zone posessions 5 3
Red zone plays 19 9
Red zone TDs 3 2
Red zone FGs 2 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 133%

Snap Counts & Player Participation

Jaguars' Offensive Snap Counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Brandon Scherff G 58
Mitch Morse C 58
Cam Robinson T 58
Ezra Cleveland G 58
Trevor Lawrence QB 58
Anton Harrison T 58
Brenton Strange TE 49
Gabe Davis WR 45
Brian Thomas Jr. WR 37
Christian Kirk WR 31
Luke Farrell TE 27
Tank Bigsby HB 23
Travis Etienne Jr. HB 22
Tim Jones WR 14
D'Ernest Johnson HB 13
Josiah Deguara TE 10
Parker Washington WR 8
Devin Duvernay WR 7
Walker Little T 4
Colts' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Braden Smith T 70
Bernhard Raimann T 70
Quenton Nelson G 70
Tanor Bortolini C 70
Joe Flacco QB 70
Michael Pittman Jr. WR 62
Alec Pierce WR 52
Will Fries G 45
Josh Downs WR 43
Trey Sermon HB 41
Tyler Goodson HB 29
Mo Alie-Cox TE 29
Andrew Ogletree TE 26
Dalton Tucker G 25
Adonai Mitchell WR 19
Kylen Granson TE 18
Will Mallory TE 16
Ashton Dulin WR 15
Jaugars' Defensive Snap Counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Ronald Darby CB 70
Andre Cisco S 70
Montaric Brown CB 70
Devin Lloyd LB 68
Antonio Johnson S 65
Travon Walker ED 52
Josh Hines-Allen ED 52
Darnell Savage S 49
Ventrell Miller LB 41
Arik Armstead ED 34
Roy Robertson-Harris DI 32
DaVon Hamilton DI 32
Chad Muma LB 32
Jeremiah Ledbetter DI 22
Esezi Otomewo DI 22
Maason Smith DI 19
Jarrian Jones CB 19
Tyler Lacy DI 16
Tre Flowers CB 5
Colts' Defensive Snap Counts
Name Pos. Snaps Played
Julian Blackmon S 58
Zaire Franklin LB 58
E.J. Speed LB 58
Nick Cross S 58
Jaylon Jones CB 58
Dayo Odeyingbo ED 49
Samuel Womack III CB 43
Laiatu Latu ED 43
Chris Lammons CB 40
Grover Stewart DI 39
Taven Bryan DI 25
Raekwon Davis DI 23
Adam Gotsis ED 18
Adetomiwa Adebawore DI 18
Jaylon Carlies LB 18
Dallis Flowers CB 15
Isaiah Land ED 15
Genard Avery ED 2
