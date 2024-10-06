NFL Week 5 Recap: Miami Dolphins 15, New England Patriots 10

Alec Ingold’s late touchdown and three field goals from Jason Sanders propelled the Miami Dolphins to a 15-10 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots had chances to take the lead late but fell short, with their final drive stalling near the goal line.

Tyler Huntley stepped in at quarterback for Miami, managing the offense effectively enough to snap the team’s three-game losing streak. He finished 18-of-31 for 194 scoreless yards, though he did throw an interception and had another turnover-worthy play.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Veteran tackle Terron Armstead looked good on Sunday afternoon, allowing just one pressure — a hurry — across 36 pass-blocking snaps. He also graded well in the run game and finished the game with a 90.0-plus PFF grade on the first review.

BOX SCORE

Dolphins Patriots Total points 15 10 Total offensive plays 75 55 Average EPA per play -0.121 -0.093 Total net yards 344 302 Avg yards per play 4.6 5.5 Total first downs 23 15 Rushing first downs 9 5 Passing first downs 11 8 Penalty first downs 3 2 Third-down efficiency 36% 31% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 7.3 5.6 Avg yards per drive 28.7 25.2 Avg points per drive 1.3 0.8 Red-zone possessions 3 3 Red-zone plays 8 12 Red-zone TDs 1 0 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 33%

