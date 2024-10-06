NFL Week 5 Recap: Miami Dolphins 15, New England Patriots 10

Alec Ingold’s late touchdown and three field goals from Jason Sanders propelled the Miami Dolphins to a 15-10 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Patriots had chances to take the lead late but fell short, with their final drive stalling near the goal line.
Tyler Huntley stepped in at quarterback for Miami, managing the offense effectively enough to snap the team’s three-game losing streak. He finished 18-of-31 for 194 scoreless yards, though he did throw an interception and had another turnover-worthy play.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Veteran tackle Terron Armstead looked good on Sunday afternoon, allowing just one pressure — a hurry — across 36 pass-blocking snaps. He also graded well in the run game and finished the game with a 90.0-plus PFF grade on the first review.
BOX SCORE
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|Total points
|15
|10
|Total offensive plays
|75
|55
|Average EPA per play
|-0.121
|-0.093
|Total net yards
|344
|302
|Avg yards per play
|4.6
|5.5
|Total first downs
|23
|15
|Rushing first downs
|9
|5
|Passing first downs
|11
|8
|Penalty first downs
|3
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|36%
|31%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|7.3
|5.6
|Avg yards per drive
|28.7
|25.2
|Avg points per drive
|1.3
|0.8
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|3
|Red-zone plays
|8
|12
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|33%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
