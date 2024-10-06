NFL Week 5 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 23, New York Jets 17

The Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated after a 23-17 victory over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Despite trailing 17-0 early, the Jets mounted a comeback with Rodgers connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, closing the gap to 20-17 with just over six minutes left.
However, the Vikings defense held firm, with Stephon Gilmore intercepting Rodgers' pass in the final minutes, sealing the win and improving the team’s record to their first 5-0 start since 2016.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel made a pivotal play, returning one of Aaron Rodgers‘ three interceptions 63 yards for a touchdown, giving Minnesota an early 10-0 lead.
The veteran linebacker also recorded one stop against the run, but his athletic interception really set the tone for the game.
BOX SCORE
|Jets
|Vikings
|Total points
|17
|23
|Total offensive plays
|71
|65
|Average EPA per play
|-0.387
|-0.334
|Total net yards
|254
|229
|Avg yards per play
|3.6
|3.5
|Total first downs
|15
|18
|Rushing first downs
|2
|3
|Passing first downs
|13
|10
|Penalty first downs
|0
|5
|Third-down efficiency
|29%
|38%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|13
|13
|Avg plays per drive
|6
|5.7
|Avg yards per drive
|18.1
|16.4
|Avg points per drive
|1.2
|1.2
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|1
|Red-zone plays
|11
|6
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In