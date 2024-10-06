All
NFL Week 5 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 23, New York Jets 17

2Y8NFDY Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel reacts as he scores after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

By Mark Chichester
The Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated after a 23-17 victory over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Despite trailing 17-0 early, the Jets mounted a comeback with Rodgers connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, closing the gap to 20-17 with just over six minutes left.

However, the Vikings defense held firm, with Stephon Gilmore intercepting Rodgers' pass in the final minutes, sealing the win and improving the team’s record to their first 5-0 start since 2016.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel made a pivotal play, returning one of Aaron Rodgers‘ three interceptions 63 yards for a touchdown, giving Minnesota an early 10-0 lead.

The veteran linebacker also recorded one stop against the run, but his athletic interception really set the tone for the game.

BOX SCORE

Jets Vikings
Total points 17 23
Total offensive plays 71 65
Average EPA per play -0.387 -0.334
Total net yards 254 229
Avg yards per play 3.6 3.5
Total first downs 15 18
Rushing first downs 2 3
Passing first downs 13 10
Penalty first downs 0 5
Third-down efficiency 29% 38%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 13 13
Avg plays per drive 6 5.7
Avg yards per drive 18.1 16.4
Avg points per drive 1.2 1.2
Red-zone possessions 3 1
Red-zone plays 11 6
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

