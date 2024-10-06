NFL Week 5 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 23, New York Jets 17

The Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated after a 23-17 victory over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Despite trailing 17-0 early, the Jets mounted a comeback with Rodgers connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, closing the gap to 20-17 with just over six minutes left.

However, the Vikings defense held firm, with Stephon Gilmore intercepting Rodgers' pass in the final minutes, sealing the win and improving the team’s record to their first 5-0 start since 2016.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel made a pivotal play, returning one of Aaron Rodgers‘ three interceptions 63 yards for a touchdown, giving Minnesota an early 10-0 lead.

The veteran linebacker also recorded one stop against the run, but his athletic interception really set the tone for the game.

BOX SCORE

Jets Vikings Total points 17 23 Total offensive plays 71 65 Average EPA per play -0.387 -0.334 Total net yards 254 229 Avg yards per play 3.6 3.5 Total first downs 15 18 Rushing first downs 2 3 Passing first downs 13 10 Penalty first downs 0 5 Third-down efficiency 29% 38% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 13 13 Avg plays per drive 6 5.7 Avg yards per drive 18.1 16.4 Avg points per drive 1.2 1.2 Red-zone possessions 3 1 Red-zone plays 11 6 Red-zone TDs 2 1 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION