NFL Week 5 Recap: Dallas Cowboys 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Although lightning delayed Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, neither team's offense could be deemed anything close to electric.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott accounted for 352 passing yards and engineered a game-winning touchdown drive, but three turnovers marred his efforts. And Steelers quarterback Justin Fields completed only 55.6% of his passes for 131 yards.

On a relatively quiet night for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys leaned on Jalen Tolbert, who caught a fourth-and-goal pass to put Dallas ahead for good, 20-17. Both teams moved to 3-2 ahead of Week 6.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Amid a plethora of defensive line injuries, including one to rookie Marshawn Kneeland in this game, the Cowboys leaned on veteran Linval Joseph, who turned in his best showing of the year.

While Joseph played only 22 snaps, he recorded a sack and earned a 71.0 PFF run-defense grade after the first review of the game. Joseph was the lowest-graded interior defender among 136 qualifiers entering Week 5, but that should change after this outing.

BOX SCORE

Cowboys Steelers Total points 20 17 Total offensive plays 75 57 Average EPA per play 0.124 -0.013 Total net yards 435 240 Avg yards per play 5.8 4.2 Total first downs 25 15 Rushing first downs 9 5 Passing first downs 14 6 Penalty first downs 2 4 Third-down efficiency 67% 25% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 25% Possessions 9 10 Avg plays per drive 8.6 6.3 Avg yards per drive 43.5 21.8 Avg points per drive 2 1.6 Red-zone possessions 4 2 Red-zone plays 12 4 Red-zone TDs 1 2 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

