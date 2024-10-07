All
NFL Week 5 Recap: Dallas Cowboys 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

2Y8WB44 Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Rico Dowdle (23) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 20-17. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Ben Cooper
Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers

Although lightning delayed Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, neither team's offense could be deemed anything close to electric.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott accounted for 352 passing yards and engineered a game-winning touchdown drive, but three turnovers marred his efforts. And Steelers quarterback Justin Fields completed only 55.6% of his passes for 131 yards.

On a relatively quiet night for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys leaned on Jalen Tolbert, who caught a fourth-and-goal pass to put Dallas ahead for good, 20-17. Both teams moved to 3-2 ahead of Week 6.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Amid a plethora of defensive line injuries, including one to rookie Marshawn Kneeland in this game, the Cowboys leaned on veteran Linval Joseph, who turned in his best showing of the year.

While Joseph played only 22 snaps, he recorded a sack and earned a 71.0 PFF run-defense grade after the first review of the game. Joseph was the lowest-graded interior defender among 136 qualifiers entering Week 5, but that should change after this outing.

BOX SCORE

Cowboys Steelers
Total points 20 17
Total offensive plays 75 57
Average EPA per play 0.124 -0.013
Total net yards 435 240
Avg yards per play 5.8 4.2
Total first downs 25 15
Rushing first downs 9 5
Passing first downs 14 6
Penalty first downs 2 4
Third-down efficiency 67% 25%
Fourth-down efficiency 20% 25%
Possessions 9 10
Avg plays per drive 8.6 6.3
Avg yards per drive 43.5 21.8
Avg points per drive 2 1.6
Red-zone possessions 4 2
Red-zone plays 12 4
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

