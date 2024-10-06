NFL Week 5 Recap: Denver Broncos 34, Las Vegas Raiders 18

Few would have predicted the Denver Broncos to be sitting at 3-2 after their low-grade 0-2 start to the 2024 NFL season, yet rookie quarterback Bo Nix has the team in a good place through Week 5.

Denver extended its winning streak to three with a 34-18 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders, despite falling behind 10-0. At the foundation of the Broncos' victory were Patrick Surtain II‘s elite coverage skills and stellar pass blocking, as the offensive line combined to surrender just three quarterback pressures on first review.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Five targets against an NFL cornerback in one game is not an unusually high number, but five targets against arguably the NFL's best cornerback? The Raiders played with fire and paid the price. Patrick Surtain II came away with two interceptions — one of which he returned 100 yards for a touchdown —and allowed just two catches across 46 coverage snaps after PFF's first-run analysis of the game.

BOX SCORE

Raiders Broncos Total points 18 34 Total offensive plays 65 57 Average EPA per play -0.179 -0.05 Total net yards 325 269 Avg yards per play 5 4.7 Total first downs 19 17 Rushing first downs 2 5 Passing first downs 14 10 Penalty first downs 3 2 Third-down efficiency 47% 27% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 13% Possessions 12 11 Avg plays per drive 5.8 6.3 Avg yards per drive 25 22.4 Avg points per drive 1.4 2.3 Red-zone possessions 2 3 Red-zone plays 8 10 Red-zone TDs 1 3 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION