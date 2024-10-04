NFL Week 5 Recap: Atlanta Falcons 36, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off Week 5 with a thrilling 36-30 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Even though he put the ball in harm's way a few times, Kirk Cousins knifed through Tampa Bay's passing defense all evening, finishing with over 500 passing yards and four touchdowns. Having said that, Cousins saved his best for last, as he led the Falcons offense to the game-tying field goal with no time left in the fourth quarter in addition to the game-winning drive to open overtime. The Falcons' victory improved them to 3-2 while the Bucs' loss moved them to 3-2.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Falcons receiver Drake London was the best part of Atlanta's aerial attack in Thursday night's victory, finishing with 12 receptions from 13 targets for 154 receiving yards (50 of which came after the catch) and a touchdown. He picked up eight first downs (including the touchdown) and forced a missed tackle as a receiver as well.

BOX SCORE

Buccaneers Falcons Total points 30 36 Total offensive plays 51 81 Average EPA per play 0.148 0.142 Total net yards 348 541 Avg yards per play 6.8 6.7 Total first downs 20 26 Rushing first downs 5 2 Passing first downs 14 24 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 55% 43% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 25% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 6.1 8.7 Avg yards per drive 31.6 49.2 Avg points per drive 2.7 3.3 Red-zone possessions 3 3 Red-zone plays 10 7 Red-zone TDs 2 2 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

