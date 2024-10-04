NFL Week 5 Recap: Atlanta Falcons 36, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off Week 5 with a thrilling 36-30 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Even though he put the ball in harm's way a few times, Kirk Cousins knifed through Tampa Bay's passing defense all evening, finishing with over 500 passing yards and four touchdowns. Having said that, Cousins saved his best for last, as he led the Falcons offense to the game-tying field goal with no time left in the fourth quarter in addition to the game-winning drive to open overtime. The Falcons' victory improved them to 3-2 while the Bucs' loss moved them to 3-2.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Falcons receiver Drake London was the best part of Atlanta's aerial attack in Thursday night's victory, finishing with 12 receptions from 13 targets for 154 receiving yards (50 of which came after the catch) and a touchdown. He picked up eight first downs (including the touchdown) and forced a missed tackle as a receiver as well.
BOX SCORE
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Total points
|30
|36
|Total offensive plays
|51
|81
|Average EPA per play
|0.148
|0.142
|Total net yards
|348
|541
|Avg yards per play
|6.8
|6.7
|Total first downs
|20
|26
|Rushing first downs
|5
|2
|Passing first downs
|14
|24
|Penalty first downs
|1
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|55%
|43%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|25%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|6.1
|8.7
|Avg yards per drive
|31.6
|49.2
|Avg points per drive
|2.7
|3.3
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|3
|Red-zone plays
|10
|7
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|67%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In