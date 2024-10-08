All
NFL Week 5 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 26, New Orleans Saints 13

2Y91PTT Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, runs with the ball as New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young and safety Johnathan Abram (24) defend during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Ben Cooper
Kansas City Chiefs New Orleans Saints

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ gritty nature has them sitting pretty at 5-0 after a 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes worked his magic, as usual, despite another modest box score, and interior defender Chris Jones endlessly harrassed Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chris Jones tallied six-plus quarterback pressures for the fourth time in five games this season, pending reviews, and recorded a run stop on only 11 run-defense snaps. There are few better elite defensive line presences across the league, if any.

BOX SCORE

Saints Chiefs
Total points 13 26
Total offensive plays 51 80
Average EPA per play -0.083 0.124
Total net yards 220 458
Avg yards per play 4.3 5.7
Total first downs 14 28
Rushing first downs 1 8
Passing first downs 11 18
Penalty first downs 2 2
Third-down efficiency 50% 43%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 14%
Possessions 9 9
Avg plays per drive 6 9.5
Avg yards per drive 22 45.8
Avg points per drive 1.3 2.6
Red-zone possessions 1 7
Red-zone plays 2 19
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 0 4
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 86%

