NFL Week 5 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 26, New Orleans Saints 13

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ gritty nature has them sitting pretty at 5-0 after a 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
Patrick Mahomes worked his magic, as usual, despite another modest box score, and interior defender Chris Jones endlessly harrassed Saints quarterback Derek Carr.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Chris Jones tallied six-plus quarterback pressures for the fourth time in five games this season, pending reviews, and recorded a run stop on only 11 run-defense snaps. There are few better elite defensive line presences across the league, if any.
BOX SCORE
|Saints
|Chiefs
|Total points
|13
|26
|Total offensive plays
|51
|80
|Average EPA per play
|-0.083
|0.124
|Total net yards
|220
|458
|Avg yards per play
|4.3
|5.7
|Total first downs
|14
|28
|Rushing first downs
|1
|8
|Passing first downs
|11
|18
|Penalty first downs
|2
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|50%
|43%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|14%
|Possessions
|9
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|6
|9.5
|Avg yards per drive
|22
|45.8
|Avg points per drive
|1.3
|2.6
|Red-zone possessions
|1
|7
|Red-zone plays
|2
|19
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|4
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|86%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
