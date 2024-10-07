NFL Week 5 Recap: New York Giants 29, Seattle Seahawks 20

Daniel Jones, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Darius Slayton formed the three-headed offensive dragon for the New York Giants. And Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux did so on defense, all excelling in their respective departments in a 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The defensive trio, pending final reviews, combined for 15 quarterback pressures, including six sacks.

Jones, also pending final reviews, earned his best PFF passing grade since Week 2 of last season (although he missed most of the year due to injury). The rookie Tracy handled a career-high 18 carries and went over the century mark (129 rushing yards) on the ground. Slayton was Jones' top receiver and caught three of his four contested targets on the day.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Entering Week 5, Deonte Banks had allowed a league-high four touchdowns into his coverage, with the fifth-most yards surrendered (259) and just two forced incompletions.

Banks blanketed the Seahawks' receivers, though, and forced three incompletions in the game alone, pending finals reviews. The second-year cornerback let up just two catches for 17 yards in, by far, his best coverage showing of the year.

BOX SCORE

Giants Seahawks Total points 29 20 Total offensive plays 71 57 Average EPA per play -0.001 -0.18 Total net yards 311 306 Avg yards per play 4.4 5.4 Total first downs 24 16 Rushing first downs 8 1 Passing first downs 14 15 Penalty first downs 2 0 Third-down efficiency 50% 27% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 12 11 Avg plays per drive 6.7 5.9 Avg yards per drive 23.9 25.5 Avg points per drive 1.8 1.2 Red-zone possessions 5 1 Red-zone plays 14 5 Red-zone TDs 1 1 Red-zone FGs 3 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 80% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION