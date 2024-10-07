NFL Week 5 Recap: New York Giants 29, Seattle Seahawks 20

Daniel Jones, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Darius Slayton formed the three-headed offensive dragon for the New York Giants. And Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux did so on defense, all excelling in their respective departments in a 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The defensive trio, pending final reviews, combined for 15 quarterback pressures, including six sacks.
Jones, also pending final reviews, earned his best PFF passing grade since Week 2 of last season (although he missed most of the year due to injury). The rookie Tracy handled a career-high 18 carries and went over the century mark (129 rushing yards) on the ground. Slayton was Jones' top receiver and caught three of his four contested targets on the day.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Entering Week 5, Deonte Banks had allowed a league-high four touchdowns into his coverage, with the fifth-most yards surrendered (259) and just two forced incompletions.
Banks blanketed the Seahawks' receivers, though, and forced three incompletions in the game alone, pending finals reviews. The second-year cornerback let up just two catches for 17 yards in, by far, his best coverage showing of the year.
BOX SCORE
|Giants
|Seahawks
|Total points
|29
|20
|Total offensive plays
|71
|57
|Average EPA per play
|-0.001
|-0.18
|Total net yards
|311
|306
|Avg yards per play
|4.4
|5.4
|Total first downs
|24
|16
|Rushing first downs
|8
|1
|Passing first downs
|14
|15
|Penalty first downs
|2
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|50%
|27%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|12
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.7
|5.9
|Avg yards per drive
|23.9
|25.5
|Avg points per drive
|1.8
|1.2
|Red-zone possessions
|5
|1
|Red-zone plays
|14
|5
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|3
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|80%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In